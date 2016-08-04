Why mobile apps are crucial for a successful business

Today businesses needs to keep up-to-date with the latest developments hitting the technology industry in order to continue to be competitive and successful.

Developments in mobile are taking place faster than ever and it is imperative that businesses keep up. For example, how many businesses are aware that customers now use mobile apps six times more than websites?

Some of the latest and greatest digital developments however pose difficult questions for organisations, in particular medium sized businesses who sometimes don’t have the same size budgets or resources as their larger counterparts. So how can businesses keep from falling behind the competition?

You might have guessed where I’m going with this – a mobile app - that’s how.

Today 64 per cent of mobile phone time is spent on apps. Using a mobile app as an innovative business solution can revolutionise how you manage customers, colleagues, and the organisation in general. It can turn a relatively time consuming task into a few clicks, all in a sleek and branded package. Just think of the apps you use every day instead of the company website.

With custom app development, you can ensure that your brand, message and business offerings are fully integrated within the final product and geared towards achieving your business’ goals – from servicing customers to improving internal processes. Let’s face it, there is no better way to reach your audience than through the device they use day in, day out and carry around with them everywhere. A mobile app can bring your product or service into the digital age and ensure that your business is at the forefront of your customers’ and staff minds.

Your app can also be integrated with many different systems, pulling information from your current databases into an easy-to-use solution. It can turn those lengthy tasks into a seamless transition from one screen to the next, with an intuitive interface optimised for usability. Apps of this nature are also just as much about creating efficiency or productivity gains internally through better employee engagement processes as they are for engaging externally with customers.

More and more businesses are recognising that creating mobile apps can not only attract a wider range of customers, it can also help you to engage better with employees as well as create a whole new approach for businesses to engage with those customers and employees.

Having said that security is an area that we are regularly asked about. Rest assured all of your information and every business file can be stored in an app behind encryption and secure storage. Not bad for a device that fits in your hand.

Equally, we are often asked about the expense of building an app. The honest answer is that it depends on what you are hoping to achieve but whatever your budget we will work with you to ensure a rapid ROI. An app is almost always a worthwhile investment for your business, but if we think another mobile solution would suit you better we will tell you – that is why we are a trusted mobile specialist for so many businesses. There are also different ways to approach app development via phases to make the process more palatable from a financial perspective.

Ultimately apps increase efficiency, improve the uptake of a particular service, and as mentioned earlier can add to the overall impact of new or existing technologies, systems and processes.

The app development and mobile space shows no signs of slowing down with more and more businesses are realising that mobile is the way forward.

Therefore investing not only your hard-won resources, but also your confidence in apps, is the first step towards delivering a successful business initiative that will deliver a real return on investment.

Paul Swaddle, Chairman, Pocket App

Image source: Shutterstock/31moonlight31