IP EXPO's IT Showcase kicks off

IP EXPO Europe's 2016 IT showcase kicked off today.

The expo, scheduled to take place on October 5-6 at the ExCeL in London, will host a number of influential speakers, focusing on topics from cloud, to cyber-security, networks and infrastructure, data analytics, devops and open source. The latter is new for 2016.

The aftermath of Brexit will also be discussed, as well as how this change will impact the current demand for tech skills.

“After record interest last year – 14,600 attendees across the two days – we are looking forward to a real buzz of activity at IP EXPO Europe 2016, driven by the wealth of knowledge and future-gazing our range of high profile speakers will provide, in combination with the rise and adoption of emerging technologies in the enterprise,” said Bradley Maule-ffinch, Director of Strategy for IP EXPO Europe.

“We are also extremely excited to introduce the Open Source Europe sub-event, which is sure to create excitement among the IT leaders and professionals.”

For the first time, IP EXPO is teaming up with HP to bring a series of seminars, covering the future of computing, as well as exploring the importance of STEM.

Keynoters include:

Gavin Jackson – MD at Amazon Web Services

Mark Russinovich – CTO at Microsoft Azure

Miles Ward – Global Head, Solutions at Google Cloud Platform

Eugene Kaspersky – Founder and CEO at Kaspersky

James Lyne – Global Head of Security Research at Sophos

The IP Expo Europe will host six top IT events, will have more than 300 exhibitors and more than 300 free to attend seminar sessions. It is considered a must-see expo for CIOs, IT heads, security specialists and other tech experts.

The event will showcase new and exclusive content, as well as insights from senior level executives all over the industry. Latest IT developments will also be unveiled.

Registration is free, if you book a spot before 7pm on Tuesday October 4. After that, it will cost you £35. Make sure you register before, just follow this link.