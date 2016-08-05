Wedding rings or data - which is more important?

Some IT decision makers would rather lose their wedding ring, personal photos, or even holiday entitlement, than their corporate data, a new poll by Arcserve, data protection and recovery software company, has shown.

The survey asked 500 IT decision makers in the US, UK, Germany and France, to rank what's more important out of the four things listed above. Overall, data was on number one spot. In the UK, it was second, right behind personal photos. In the US, as well – behind wedding rings.

But in Germany and France – the situation is quite different. More than half of respondents (55 and 52 per cent, respectively) said making sure corporate data was always available was their number one priority.

“This survey demonstrates the importance of corporate data to today’s IT decision makers and ensuring that information is permanently available,” said Pat Clarke, Vice President, Sales, EMEA / APAC at Arcserve.

“Especially in France and Germany, IT professionals seem to be under severe pressure with over half of those surveyed indicating that data availability is their number one priority. While these results may simply be a reflection of natural cultural differences, they could also be an indication of actual gaps in the market place offering the industry vendors growth opportunities.”

Image Credit: Flickr / slgckgc