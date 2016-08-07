Gartner names Electric Cloud leader in 2016 Magic Quadrant

Gartner, a respected industry analyst firm, recently completed a comprehensive study of key vendors helping organizations automate manual software releases. These findings were published as part of their inaugural Magic Quadrant for Application Release Automation (ARA).

Gartner subscribers use the MQ to assess the performance of various solutions using an easy-to-read chart that highlights the relative strength of a company’s product vision, as well as their ability to execute on that vision.

Because Electric Cloud is broadly recognized as a leader in DevOps Release Automation (Forrester ARA Wave 2015 and Ovum ODM for DevOps Release Management 2016), Gartner invited us to participate. Overall, there were 13 vendors included in the study, including many industry giants as well as some smaller players.

Electric Cloud Ranked Highest for Both Vision and Execution

We were the highest ranked on both the “Completeness of Vision” and “Ability to Execute” axis of the Gartner ARA MQ, which highlights our commitment to – and leadership in – the future of this increasingly important space.

In addition to accolades from key analysts like Gartner, we are also noticing significant traction in the market. We have recently registered many competitive wins at some of the biggest companies in the world – especially in heavily regulated industries like Financial Services, High-tech Manufacturing, and Automotive. Our ability to provide an end-to-end DevOps Release Automation solution natively on a single platform, and do that at scale, is resonating with organizations who have never had any ARA solution as well as with those who are replacing existing ARA tools.

One of the most gratifying aspects of the Gartner process was seeing our customer feedback, collected during confidential surveys and interviews. First, we are thankful for all of the customers who raised their hands to volunteer to speak with Gartner on our behalf. And second, we are humbled by the lovely things these customers said about our company. Read the full report to learn what our customers have said about us.

While we are extremely happy with our results within the Gartner ARA MQ, we know there is more we can do. Thanks to our aggressive 60-day feature release cycle, we are executing rapidly – adding more and more valuable features to the product, and releasing those features into the hands of customers at an amazing pace.

In fact, we recently announced updates to ElectricFlow that we believe would have given us an even stronger showing in this Gartner ARA MQ, namely:

Native support for advanced deployment patterns (eg. rolling/canary/blue|green)

Environment reservation and calendaring

Automated environment discovery

Full-stack dependency view

Built-in IDE for ElectricFlow DSL with Object Export enhancements

As we look further out, we’ll be enhancing our ability to build, orchestrate and manage a large volume of containers and microservices. We’ll continue to add more plugins and templates, re-usable objects, and granular layers of automation to help customers to get up and running faster, be more agile in the face of change, and maintain greater control and visibility over their end-to-end software delivery process.

We are proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the ARA MQ. This achievement, along with an increasing number of competitive wins, validates the investment we have made across our entire organization to help customers solve the end-to-end software delivery problems organizations face today. We also wish to congratulate the other participants in the Gartner ARA MQ, all of whom contribute to the overall community of learning and tooling that make this ecosystem more diverse, and competitive.

