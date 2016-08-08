Airbnb now worth $30 billion

Sharing truly is caring.

Airbnb, the home-sharing organisation, is raising another $850 million (£651m), according to a new report by Bloomberg.

The media are saying the company is now worth $30 billion, making it the second most valuable start-up, right behind the $68-billion-worth car-sharing organisation, Uber.

The document, filed with the state of Delaware, does not show who the investors are, and Airbnb is yet to make a comment.

Airbnb is an online marketplace allowing people to find places to stay. It was founded eight years ago in San Francisco, California, and quickly became a powerhouse, showing just how big on-demand economy really is.

It currently has more than 1,500,000 listings in 34,000 cities and 191 countries, according to its Wikipedia page.

But as with any large business, Airbnb wasn't free of legal battles.

Business Insider reports that the state of New York passed a bill which will prevent people from advertising short-term rentals. That basically means Airbnb will not be able to do business in the state, if the governor signs the bill into law.

The company is also in dispute with San Francisco, where it sued it over a decision by the city's Board of Supervisors. The decision will see the company fined $1,000 a day for every unregistered host on its service.