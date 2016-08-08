How to recover corrupt BKF files in Windows OS

Backing up important files, with the help of Windows’ built-in ntbackup.exe is the best method. It creates backup files which we can easily access whenever needed. But sometimes, we can’t access them, and a lot of people don’t know how to react in such situations.

Also, some people don’t know how to back up files in older versions of Windows. Let’s learn how to back-up our most important files.

How to back-up in Windows OS:

Windows XP has provided a built-in feature for file back-up, known as Ntbackup.exe. It creates a file with the .bkf extension – a BKF file. In the latest Windows OS, though, this feature isn’t available and must be downloaded.

After finding nt5backup.cab, run the ntback.exe catalogue file and you’ll see it’s quite similar to the older Ntbackup utility. Now, let’s see how our BKF files get corrupt, and how to solve these situations.

How BKF files get corrupt:

There are many reasons for a corrupt BKF file. Sometimes it’s a virus, sometimes it’s because of hardware or software corruption, or an abnormal system shut-down. Sometimes, even human misguidance, and sometimes – moving from one version of the operating system to another.

You shouldn’t panic, as there is an easy solution. But before, let’s see how we can protect ourselves from corrupting files.

How to protect BKF Files from corruption:

Always shut-down system properly and remember to close every tab before shutting down

Keep Every software updated and try to remove expired versions of software.

Always use malware protection in system.

Follow every step while upgrading to another version of Windows OS.

Solution to recover corrupt BKF files in Windows OS:

Once it happens – you have to use third-party software. There are many different kinds available, but the best one is the BKF Recovery Software. It is most prominent and the easiest one to use. It allows the user to restore BKF files in any version of the OS. The multitude of features make it flexible and easy to use. With the help of BKF Recovery Software you can easily open BKF files in Win 10.

Steps to recover corrupt BKF Files in Windows OS – BKF Recovery Software

Download BKF Recovery Software and run it. Select the BKF file which you want to recover. Software provides you three types of scanning options such as QUICK Mode which is mostly used for less corrupt BKF files, DEEP Mode which is used for highly corrupt BKF files and RANGE BASED Mode which helps to select a particular range of the BKF file and recover only that specific range. So Select any mode to scan your BKF file. Once your file is scanned PREVIEW your repaired files. SEARCH for any particular file from the list of the repaired files with the help of search option. SELECT all those files which you want to extract on your system. BROWSE for the location where you want to keep your BKF files. Extraction is complete.

Try FREE Demo Version:

BKF Recovery Software provides FREE Demo version to every user before moving towards the full licensed version so that users can have a complete idea of the software. Demo version has one limitation - you cannot extract your repaired files.

