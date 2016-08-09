Global IT security spend to grow, Gartner says

Global IT security spend will hit $81.6 billion (£62.8bn) this year, according to latest Gartner reports. This spend represents a 7.9 per cent increase, compared to a year before. At this time, consulting and IT outsourcing are seen as the two largest spending categories. In four years’ time, security testing, IT outsourcing and data loss prevention (DLP) are expected to overtake.

Many IT security experts are fond of preventive security measures, Gartner says, adding that these will continue to see strong growth. But, security information and event management, as well as secure web gateways will soon support detection-and-response models, which is why Gartner expects the SWG market holding its 5-10 per cent growth within the next five years.

"Organisations are increasingly focusing on detection and response, because taking a preventive approach has not been successful in blocking malicious attacks," said Elizabeth Kim, senior research analyst at Gartner. "We strongly advise businesses to balance their spending to include both."

In terms of prices, a few interesting things are expected. Firewall prices are expected to rise, with the average going up two or three percentage points by the end of 2018. At the same time, almost all (90 per cent) of organisations will have implemented at least one form of integrated DLP. Today, half of organisations (50 per cent) are doing it.

By 2019, public cloud adoption will not impact firewall spending much (just 10 per cent), but will be more impactful after that. Bigger, inspection-oriented features will be added by 50 per cent of mid and large organisations.

