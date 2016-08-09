Micron wants more storage for your phone with a new module

Today, Micron announced a new 3D NAND chip for mobile devices, hoping it will give your smartphones more space, and possibly even reduce the use of SD cards.

The memory technology, based on the Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 2.1 standard, will come at first, as a 32GB solution. The company hopes its module will offer users seamless HD video streaming, higher bandwidth gameplay and faster boot up time.

“Micron continues to advance NAND technology with our introduction of 3D NAND and UFS products for the mobile segment,” said Mike Rayfield, vice president of Micron’s mobile business unit. “The improved performance, higher capacity and enhanced reliability of 3D NAND will help our customers meet the ever-growing demand for mobile storage and will enable much more exciting end user experiences.”

According to the company's press release, the new module offers three times more capacity than the previous generation planar NAND technologies, mostly because it is capable of stacking layers of data storage cells vertically, with 'extraordinary precision'. This vertical stacking allows it to use less space, which is why it says this memory module is the industry's smallest, measuring at 60.217mm2.

“3D NAND technology will be vital to the continued development of smartphones and other mobile devices,” said Greg Wong, founder and principal analyst at Forward Insights.

“With the advent of 5G and mobile’s increasing influence in our digital lives, smartphone makers are in need of the most advanced technology to store and manage the ever-increasing volume of data. Micron’s 3D NAND for mobile is well suited to address the market’s evolving data storage needs by enabling a more seamless user experience for high resolution video, gaming, and photography.”