Facebook will show you ads, whether you like it or not

Ah, Facebook.

The social media we love to hate. Pretty much every change the site has ever done has seen at least some extent of backlash, with a part of its userbase unhappy with whatever novelties Zuckerberg's team came up with. But this time they're really pushing it.

According to a new blog post on its Newsroom site, Facebook will soon start bypassing ad blocking software on its desktop website. Yeah, you can run, but you can't hide from ads on Facebook.

For those that use mobile ad blocking, they will still keep their ad-free experience, for the time being.

What's also interesting about this announcement is Facebook's approach. It acknowledges the fact that a lot of these ads are intrusive, disruptive and annoying. After all, that’s why AdBlock Plus has a whitelist option, even though it has been widely criticised by some publishers.

So it’s not just recoding its ads to bypass ad blocking software, it’s also giving users more control, so that they can opt-out from ads they find irrelevant, and/or annoying. You still get to see ads, though.

“We’ve designed our ad formats, ad performance and controls to address the underlying reasons people have turned to ad blocking software,” Facebook said. “If you don’t want to see ads about a certain interest like travel or cats, you can remove the interest from your ad preferences.”

The company also said it is adding tools to allow people to stop seeing ads from businesses who have added them to their customer lists.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Alexey Boldin