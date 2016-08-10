Improving call-centre service with WebRTC

Call centres are always blamed for Robocalls or illegal calls. Those maddening sales calls do not seem to be quitting. Unanticipated sales calls are getting worse these days as they are automated and many receivers are making a smart move by hanging up the call. Though the problem was solved to some extent via the “do not call registry,” we are almost back to receiving them regularly with the rise of VoIP and internet calling. Call centres are called today the Cortisol land...!!Stress for the employees and stress for the receivers too.

Things are worse for those who seek service. Customers are forcefully put through several departments and issues are rarely resolved.

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) is an API enabling telephony over the Web. It may provide a new way of enabling customer interaction without excessive nuisance calls.

Unleashing the Potential of WebRTC

Hyper connectivity and advanced technologies are here to bring a change. We are now in the stage of innovation that will put customer experience as the priority. “In the future, the responsibility of a chief customer champion will be to create an unrelenting focus on the customer throughout the enterprise,” says a report titled, “CUSTOMERS 2020.” WebRTC can bring the change.

Who can benefit from WebRTC?

Communications are getting refined and reformed with WebRTC. Voice or video calling using WebRTC is a natural fit for call centres as it supports browser to browser applications. Voice calling, video chat, and P2P file sharing can be done with ease without plugins. Benefits seem to be there for both sides when calls are made via WebRTC. “If ever there was an area where WebRTC is expected to have a major impact, it is surely the contact centre,” Rob Welbourn, an expert in call centre technologies said in a statement.

WebRTC Is Here To Revolutionise the Way You Communicate With Your Customers

The WebRTC market is likely to touch USD 4.45 billion by 2020, says a new report. Key factors indicated for this growth include webification of communication and demand for increased security and robustness. WebRTC is referred to as Blue Ocean as the market is poised to deliver tremendous potential and opportunities for both service providers and vendors. Customers are assured of secured, omnichannel experience.

•Visual communication can be an effective method to expand customer’s experience

•Free click to call facility enables a customer to call any business directly from their browser without any hassles.

•Instant communication - When a customer calls for a service, the call center operative chats with the customer in real-time through a browser.

•Extensive and significant customer support when the call is made via WebRTC.

•Real-time (live) assistance – faster resolution.

•The WebRTC architecture allows agents to: exchange information with the consumer; interpret on the screen; share files or links with the user; get a clear view of consumer's profile, geo-location and browsing activity.

•The WebRTC architecture also supports features like context-based routing and call back.

•Effective communication can have an overall improvement in key metrics

•Agents can modernize and virtualize their workspace.

What is New about WebRTC?

Developed initially as a web based service, WebRTC can now be used as an in-app contextual communication facility. Being an open source model, WebRTC can be ported to smartphones and also be embedded within applications. Mobile app developers are increasingly adopting WebRTC for voice and video calling. Developing mobile RTC applications offers a transformation in communications via mobile phones. Amazon’s Mayday button is a classic example of the implementation of WebRTC to serve customers via an app. The facility is available all 365 days a year for free for specific Kindle users. Anybody who clicks the button will be able to see their Amazon Tech advisor live on your screen who can guide them through any feature on the device.

Shift in Service

From those boring on-hold calls and unwanted random calls, customers are slowly getting used to useful services in real-time with audio, video and text chat facility within each context.

WebRTC is growing stronger and is acting as a facility to establish strong customer-client relationship and increase brand loyalty. Beyond being simply a tool for business conferencing, WebRTC is set to bring huge technical change in the future. WebRTC integration and developments like Microsoft Edge, Safari, Apple iOS support, VP9 codec, and better error handling on startup, are the drivers to boost usage of WebRTC. The challenge is how this platform can play a fuller role with other technologies. But for now, call centers or service centers can provide exceptional service with WebRTC.

Meenakshi Krishnan