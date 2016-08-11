Brexit will change UK's IT sector in five ways

It's been six weeks since the UK voted to leave the European Union, and the dust has still not settled. Following Brexit results, IT network Spiceworks has released a report where it lists five ways the vote will change the face of UK's IT industry.

Obviously, these fit in the predictions domain, so things might not turn out exactly as they say, but chances are they probably will. First thing it says is already happening – things are pretty confusing in the IT market right now. UK-based SpiceHead Jon D stated, it's "going to be a very interesting 10 years that's for sure."

This leads to the report's second point – many IT departments will definitely postpone any IT spending. There are a lot of unanswered questions right now, mostly regarding rules and regulations on customer data, data centres, security and so forth, which is why many IT departments will delay any spending until a clearer picture is formed.

"In our survey, 36 per cent of organizations in the UK said the exit will delay and/or decrease their IT investments compared to only 15 per cent of organizations in the US,” the report says.

But perhaps the biggest issue is with global influence. More than a third (37 per cent) of IT pros outside the UK believe the country will now lose its influence in the global IT market. Among UK pros, the percentage is somewhat lower – 27 per cent.

Organisations will worry (and they already do) about the effect Brexit will have on data storage, the report says, before getting to its fifth and final point – Brexit will change the overall usage of cloud services.

All things considered, we’re in for a bumpy ride, so strap yourselves.

