Consumer grade is the new enterprise grade, a new survey by ScaleArc says. The annual survey among IT decision makers has revealed that consumer apps seem to be much better than enterprise apps, because they're faster, and more reliable.

“It is clear that consumer grade is the new enterprise grade,” said Justin Barney, president and CEO of ScaleArc. “IT decision-makers who build enterprise apps recognize that they, and the general public, have a better experience on their personal apps than their work apps. We’ve all lost patience with websites and apps that don’t offer optimal performance.”

A vast majority of respondents (78 per cent) said consumer grade apps have better interfaces (56 per cent), are less likely to be sluggish (32 per cent), and have less downtime (31 per cent).

It's also interesting to see why these apps perform better. According to the report, their performance is better because of their greater visibility (52 per cent), as well as the need to earn money (28 per cent). For almost a third of respondents (31 per cent), consumer apps developers attract better talent.

When enterprise software doesn't work, most respondents switch to consumer ones. These are mostly Skype (37 per cent), Dropbox (34 per cent), Google Docs (34 per cent), and Google Drive (34 per cent). Pretty much everyone (95 per cent) said they'd be 'negatively impacted' by slow websites, or downtime.

