Rio Games means trouble for business users

Mobile business users are at an extremely increased risk during the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, according to a new report by Allot Communications. The report, entitled How the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro Put Mobile Business Users at Risk, says business-user sports fans’ risk from malware 'more than doubled' during the early days of the Olympic Games.

More than half of this risk comes from intense social media activity.

The report says that 23 per cent of sports fans are business users. Before the games, the percentage of those at risk was 20.3 per cent. After the games had kicked off – it jumped to 45.6 per cent.

The risk revolves around the use of 'risky social media apps'. Before the games, 9.7 per cent of business user sports fans were using them, while after the games started – it jumped to 30.2 per cent. There is no explanation what these 'risky apps' actually are.

The point is – hackers and fraudsters will use any trending topic or event to try and spread malware, or go for some phishing.

“Rio has the perfect climate for major security threats for two reasons: Firstly, the Games attract cybercriminals targeting unsuspecting sports fans. Secondly, mobile users tend to take risks they wouldn’t normally take in their day-to-day lives,” said Yaniv Sulkes, AVP Marketing at Allot Communications.

“Lessons can be learned from sports events such as Euro 2016 and the Rio Olympic Games. Mobile service providers have an opportunity to educate customers regarding cyber risks and to offer network-based security services to protect mobile devices. Mobile operators who adopt a proactive cyber-protection strategy for their customers will be able to leverage monetization opportunities.”

Another important security aspect during the Games revolves around connectivity. Many tourists and visitors will be staying at private accommodations, which often do not fall under security rules and regulations hotels do.

Vaibhav Deshpande from HolidayMe.com says visitors should be very careful where they stay, and which networks they use.

"Brazil is already filled with festivities, and when combined with the Olympics, this is the tourist's dream come true. Most of the decent accommodation in the country were already filled up before the start of the event, and we hear that many tourists have been resorting to make-shift tourist hostels and slums for accommodation. Sadly, no one controls the networks available at such places, which means visitors could be put under a lot of risk. We suggest that you stay safe by only connecting at proven places, such as hotels and networks with strong security set-up.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Filipe Frazao