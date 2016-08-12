Google buys Orbitera for its cloud marketplace platform

In an effort to better compete against Amazon Web Services (AWS), Salesforce and Microsoft in enterprise services, Google has announced that it will be acquiring the startup Orbitera which has developed a platform to buy and sell cloud-based software.

Although the terms of the deal have not been disclosed, it is believed the search company will be paying just over $100 million for Orbitera. Google made the decision to acquire the company in part to gain access to its talent, technology and existing business. Orbitera's CEO Marcin Kurc previously worked for AWS before launching the startup and will be able to offer insight into the competition.

In addition some 60,000 enterprise stacks have already been launched on Orbitera. The company's current customers include Adobe, Oracle, Metalogix and others who use the platform to resell cloud services from third-party vendors as a part of their larger enterprise businesses.

Google has released a statement regarding the deal in which it said: “This acquisition will not only improve support of software vendors on Google Cloud Platform but also provides customers with more choice and flexibility in today's multi-cloud world.”

Orbitera has decided to focus its efforts on providing four (end-to-end) aspects of building cloud marketplaces which include Packaging and Provisioning, Billing and Cost Optimisation, Marketplace and Catalogues and Trials and Lead Management.

The head of global technology partners at Google, Nan Boden provided some details regarding its plans for Orbitera, saying: “Looking to the future, we're committed to maintaining Orbitera's neutrality as a platform supporting multi-cloud commerce. We look forward to helping the modern enterprise thrive in a multi-cloud world.”

“Orbitera has built a strong ecosystem of enterprise software vendors delivering software to multiple clouds. This acquisition will not only improve the support of software vendors on Google Cloud Platform, but reinforces Google's support for the multi-cloud world.

"We're providing customers with more choice and flexibility when it comes to running their cloud environment.”

Image Credit: turtix / Shutterstock