People play Pokemon Go at work and don't even care

I feel so old. Back in my day, we had a special shortcut to minimise and hide MSN Messenger, in case our boss walked in on us chatting. Today, people play Pokemon Go at work, and they’re not even trying to hide it.

According to a new report by employee engagement specialists Qualtrics, 53 per cent of employees playing Pokemon Go do it during working hours.

The results are based on a poll of 500 Pokemon Go players in the UK. Almost half (43 per cent) say they play up to three hours a week, while a quarter do it between three and five hours a week. What’s more, 15 per cent play seven or more hours, every week.

But it’s not just that they’re playing, they’d be ‘happy to share their love of Pokemon Go’ with their bosses. A third (33 per cent) would be proud to tell their boss they play. Almost half (40 per cent) are indifferent, and just five per cent said they’d be embarrassed to do so.

Also, they’re less worried about playing the game at work than they are about trespassing on private land. A fifth (21 per cent) admitted trespassing while playing the game, while 60 per cent play while driving.

“Pokemon Go is likely to be more of an issue for employers whose staff are at greater liberty to work outside the office than for those who are desk bound. With new versions of the game to come, employers should consider the implications on productivity,” says Says Ian McVey, UK Director, Qualtrics.

“They will be weighing up the balances between workplace flexibility and security, for mobile, home and office based workers. That said, consumer technology may have a significant role to play in workplace learning and development. Pokemon Go can be said to have merit in using a sense of fun with which to introduce the concept of augmented and virtual reality”.

Image Credit: Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock