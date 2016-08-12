Skills shortage holding new tech implementation down

New technologies, such as Internet of things (IoT) or big data, are opening up countless new opportunities for business growth, but organisations in the UK can’t implement them simply because they don’t have enough skilled workers to do so.

These are the results of a new report by Capita Technology Solutions, which really shows the effects of the lack of skilled workers the UK is faced with.

While 70 per cent of respondents said IoT is relevant to their business, 71 per cent said they didn’t have the skills to identify business opportunities, and 80 per cent said they didn’t have the necessary skills. Less than a third (30 per cent) said IoT was being implemented.

Similar things are happening with big data, where 90 per cent of businesses said this technology was relevant, yet it’s being implemented in 34 per cent of cases. Almost two thirds (64 per cent) said they didn’t have the necessary skills to recognise how to use the technology within their business.

Adam Jarvis, managing director, Capita Technology Solutions, said: “It’s clear that there are several important, technology-led trends which have the capacity to transform the way business is done.

“Whilst it is encouraging that levels of awareness around the strategic benefits of those trends are high, these results suggest more needs to be done to support businesses and help them close what is a substantial skills gap.

“Without the necessary skills and infrastructure needed to implement trends such as IoT and big data, businesses across the board will suffer long-term competitive disadvantage; it is up to us as an industry to find the best and right ways to deliver that support.”