Data scientist roles on the rise in 2016

Both Europe and the UK are seeing a significant increase in the number of data scientist roles in the first half of 2016, according to a new report by professional services consultancy Procorre.

The increase is being tied with the rise in internet of things-related projects, which are also on the rise, and which are supplying organisations with vast amounts of data.

In the last six months, in the EU, there has been an overall increase in the demand for data scientists of 45 per cent.

The UK is the largest market by job creation, with 32 per cent increase, although it is being closely followed by France. The country, which is the second largest job market, has seen an increase of 59 per cent, meaning it's gaining on the UK, fast.

Portugal is a notable mention, with a 79 per cent growth in the number of data scientists.

Wiktor Podgorski, head of the relationship management team at Procorre, said: “We have seen a distinct shift in attitudes towards Big Data in our client base over the last six months as business leaders wake-up to the opportunities it provides. The realisation of the power of data-driven strategies has spread from technology businesses to a much broader range of sectors. As a consequence, we have seen demand for consultants and contractors in key roles like data scientists sky rocket, particularly in manufacturing and professional and financial services.”

Podgorski added: “The credibility of Big Data as a strategic asset is driving the change. Investment is also being buoyed by the falling costs of the technology involved and the need for robust security to protect businesses from cyber threats. This is reflected in a similar surge in demand for IT security contractors and consultants.”