Oracle selling a database of 400m business users

Oracle is now the third of the big technology companies that is selling business profiles. Just recently, the company announced on its website that it is selling a database of 400 million business profiles.

"Oracle Data Cloud today launched the largest business-to-business (B2B) audience data marketplace to help make programmatic and data-driven B2B marketing easier,” the company said in a press release.

What does this actually mean? The company says you can use the database to “reach buyers and decision makers at specific companies to align B2B marketing and sales efforts,” or “build audiences based on companies that have purchased a specific enterprise solution in the past”.

You can also “digitally target professionals who have attended or are considering attending specific industry events related to a business’ products”, or “upload and reach their prospect and customer databases through digital marketing campaigns”.

So yeah, Oracle probably knows you’re going to a trade show even before you decided to do it, and after Wayin and Microsoft, it is now the third big company looking to sell all the data we leave behind while browsing the web.

“Our B2B audience solution is designed to provide the digital targeting flexibility and scale that B2B marketers need,” said Rob Holland, Group Vice President of the Oracle Data Cloud. "Our account-based marketing backbone recognizes that effective digital B2B marketing should support a company’s sales goals by focusing on the accounts it is trying to reach.”

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock