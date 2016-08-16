Cisco connects Skype for Business with other platforms

Skype for Business users have had a pretty rough time connecting with other platforms (including Cisco, or Avaya) but that's no longer the case as the Cisco Meeting Server gets released.

This Monday, the company unveiled a product which will allow Skype for Business users to easily connect to users on other platforms, by clicking a link.

Cisco believes their product will completely reshape office collaboration, and the impact will be 'huge'.

“Connecting should not be hard. But it has been, because certain vendors’ technologies have not played well with standards-based technologies, like Cisco’s industry-leading video systems. We just fixed that, and the impact is huge,” said Rowan Trollope, SVP and GM of Cisco’s IoT and Applications Groups. “Just as you don’t think twice about whether an iPhone can call a Samsung Galaxy, enterprises need to know that everyone can join the meeting. And now they can.”

Video collaboration tools have really been picking up pace, lately. According to a Lifesize report, it increases productivity and boosts both business and private relationships. It also makes it easier to get a message across.

According to eWeek, there has been a 97 per cent jump in the number of enterprise users going for video over the past two years. The market is expected to explode in the next few years, hitting $11.4 billion by 2020.

Interoperability has been the biggest obstacle to video collaboration growth, and with this solution, Cisco hopes to boost it even further.