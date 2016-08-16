NSA's cyber-team allegedly hacked, weapons stolen

A group of hackers having a hard time speaking English, don't seem to be having a hard time hacking the NSA. Or so they claim. Security researchers, on the other hand, are quite divided – some believe the hack is legit, others not so much.

But the fact is – this hack has raised quite a few eyebrows because the group, which goes by the name Shadow Brokers, claims it hacked the National Security Agency's Equation Group, (NSA) and stole some advanced cyber-weapons which it's now ready to give to the highest bidder.

The Equation Group is, according to Kaspersky Lab, the most advanced hacking group in the world, and some have linked viruses such as Stuxnet (targeted Iranian nuclear facilities) and Flame (modular virus found in the Middle East, capable of grabbing screenshots, videos, turning on the camera and the microphone, logging keystrokes, connecting to mobile devices via Bluetooth to extract data, and monitoring network traffic – among other things) to it.

Now, Shadow Brokers claim to have gottent heir hands on Equation's gear.

The post, which has been taken down since, reads:

"!!! Attention government sponsors of cyber warfare and those who profit from it !!!!

How much you pay for enemies cyber weapon? Not malware you find in networks. Both sides, RAT + LP, full state sponsor tool set? We find cyber weapons made by creators of stuxnet, duqu, flame. Kaspersky calls Equation Group. We follow Equation Group traffic. We find Equation Group source range. We hack Equation Group. We find many Equation Group cyber weapons. You see pictures. We give you some Equation Group files free, you see. This is good proof no? You enjoy!!! You break many things. You find many intrusions. You write many words. But not all, we are auction the best files.“

Now, while some researchers say that the files Shadow Brokers are offering really look legit, others are not so convinced. The only thing I can see from the posting is that someone's been trying really hard to sound like Jackie Chan.