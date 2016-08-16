Salesforce buys BeyondCore

American cloud computing company Salesforce announced it is buying analytics company BeyondCore.

In a tweet posted by the company's boss Marc Benioff on Monday, he says: "I am thrilled announce @Salesforce has acquired @beyondcoreinc to enhance the AI capabilities of Analytics Cloud.”

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed, but we do know that BeyondCore will integrate itself into Saleforce’s Analytics Cloud, and will use its AI knowledge.

BeyondCore, whose next iteration was supposed to be integrated into Salesforce anyway, said he was happy to join the new company as the two share the same vision for the future.

“At Salesforce, BeyondCore will be uniquely positioned to further magnify our impact on the world of analytics as part of the Analytics Cloud, extending smart data discovery and advanced analytics capabilities across the entire Salesforce Customer Success Platform,” wrote Beyondcore CEO Arijit Sengupta.

“Of course, we’ll continue to deliver our innovative technology to customers as part of Salesforce and deliver the same great service you’ve come to expect from us.”

BeyondCore combines machine learning and regression analysis, which allows it to scan through millions of data combinations in a very short timeframe. It basically cuts out data scientists from the equation.

“BeyondCore’s small but dedicated team has already helped define the smart data discovery space (as highlighted by Gartner and other analysts) and changed how customers look at analytics. But that was just a small part of our goal. From day one, we wanted to empower every business user with the power of analytics,” wrote Sungupta.

