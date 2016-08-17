How to recover deleted emails from a Yahoo account

Nowadays, everyone has an email account on either Yahoo, Gmail, Hotmail or any other provider. We access these accounts every day, be it for personal or professional use. Sometimes, though, we delete important email messages by mistake, and if we don’t know how to retrieve them, we could be in trouble.

So, let’s find out how we can bring our emails back for a Yahoo account.

There are two possible solutions to recover a deleted email from a Yahoo account.

We can recover our deleted emails from the “Trash” folder by simply selecting the emails which we want to recover and “Move” them to the desired folder where we want to recover them. If you don’t find your emails in the Trash folder then you can contact Yahoo support team which will help you to recover your files. This solution doesn't provide 100 per cent recovery which is its main drawback. The second solution is to use Yahoo Backup Software, which can retrieve lost files with a few easy steps. Besides being able to recover lost files, it can also backup your emails, just in case.

Why Yahoo Backup Software?

Yahoo Backup software is the best software in data recovery and backup fields, as you can easily create backups of your files and even recover them when needed. This software provides many features which makes it trusted and reliable to use. Some of its best features are:

Backs up all your emails in different folders

Allows easy recovery

Offers offline preview

Stores deleted emails

Allows you to extract recovered emails

How to access Yahoo Backup Software?

You don’t need any technical knowledge to use this software, it’s actually quite simple. All you need to do is log in to your Yahoo account through the utility. You can recover your files in inbox, trash, spam, sent, bulk-mail and draft. The free demo version allows you to recover up to 100 emails.

You never know when you’ll end up in a bad situation, leading to data loss, so it’s always good to keep a backup of your important emails. In case you lose them from your Yahoo account, you can easily recover them.

You can find out more about the utility on this link.

Ayushi Jha, tech writer