Tech salaries in the UK still on the rise, cloud in demand

Salaries for tech jobs in the UK are still rising in the second quarter of the year, despite the fact that the number of jobs in the industry is slowly declining. This is according to a new report by Dice, the online career site for the technology community.

Together with Watch, it listed most wanted jobs and skills in the industry. The two companies said cloud and security skills are still most wanted, both in permanent and contract roles.

Most wanted skills in Q2, for permanent roles, were agile software development, SQL, JavaScript, .NET, C#, Java, CSS, Linux, project management, and ASP.Net. Among contract workers it’s similar, with the addition of SQL Server.

The number of agile software development positions rose by 14 per cent in the second quarter, while Java rose up to the third most desirable skill for contract roles, with a 13 per cent y-o-y jump.

Linux, also, rose 18 per cent in a year.

“It’s unsurprising to see such a dramatic increase in demand for cyber-security expertise amidst a slight overall market reduction from Q1. We can see the importance of businesses investing in safeguarding sensitive data,” says Jamie Bowler, Marketing Director at Dice Europe.

“Cloud skills are also in demand, as the trend to find more robust and efficient data storage solutions continues. Software developers are still hot property as digital evolves at a rapid pace.”

In the second quarter of the year, a total of 90,000 new and permanent tech jobs were advertised, with the majority (41 per cent, or 31,000) being in London. South East was second with 16,973, followed by East of England (6,602).