Businesses are struggling to tackle data breaches

Data breaches are everywhere, and companies feel they’re not doing a good job at preventing them. They are, however, taking steps to try and counter the trend. This is according to a new report by business documents management organisation M-Files Corporation, and the Association for Information and Image Management (AIIM).

According to the report, more than a third (38 per cent) of organisations have suffered at least one data breach in the past 12 months. Almost a third (31 per cent) feel their company isn’t doing all it can to protect sensitive information, and 36 per cent said their company doesn’t have a ‘formally documented policy’ regarding data storage, management and sharing.

Even if their company did have such a policy, they weren’t aware of its existence.

Organisations are, however, taking ‘proactive steps’ and are trying to address the issue. Fifty-nine per cent said their organisation got a security solution in the past 12 months.

“The prevalence of information security breaches can be seen as a direct result of having an ineffective information management strategy," said Greg Milliken, vice president of marketing at M-Files Corporation.

"It's clear that businesses need better information management solutions to deliver the document control and security features required to protect confidential information, while still making it quick and easy for users to find the information they need."

“Businesses of all sizes must take information security seriously, looking at the whole organisation – people, process, governance, and technology - in order to better address their security and access control requirements,” says Bob Larrivee, Vice President and Chief Analyst of AIIM Market Research.

“It is also important that the user community know and understand the importance of security, governance policies, and the role technology plays. Additionally, the technology must align with the security requirements of the organisation, while at the same time providing an effective and intuitive way for users to access their information quickly and efficiently."