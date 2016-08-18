Businesses don't choose cloud by what they need

Even though a multi-cloud strategy can give an organisation multiple benefits, such as business continuity or better performance, a new report says that their choices are being dictated by price – rather than by features.

Turbonomic and Verizon asked 1,821 IT decision makers why they choose multi-cloud vendors, and how they do it. Pricing is the primary consideration in 70 per cent of cases, followed by service level agreements, and quality of service (51 per cent). Compliance, service & support, as well as data sovereignty were all mentioned.

Turbonomic believes these purchasing priorities are not in line with business needs.

“Cost is, quite rightly, a significant business concern. Yet cloud success depends on much more than pricing,” said Charles Crouchman, CTO Turbonomic. “For example, an inexpensive car may not be an economic choice if it guzzles fuel and needs constant servicing and repair. Similarly, multi-cloud success relies on factors such as quality of service, compliance and support to reduce costs – far more than price alone.”

Biggest drivers for multi-cloud adoption were business continuity (77 per cent), resilience increase (74 per cent), operational expenditure cutting (70 per cent) and capital expenditure reducing (69 per cent).

“Moving to the cloud isn’t a silver bullet that will automatically meet all of a business’s needs,” Crouchman continued. “Indeed, businesses likely will not completely abandon on-premises infrastructure for the public cloud, and will also likely have different vendors for those resources. Whether the ultimate goal is improved resiliency, or the best performance at the best cost, such a multi-cloud still needs to be managed properly to be successful. Without this, organizations will be entirely dependent on their cloud vendors to ensure they receive the service they need.”

Multi-cloud also comes with a lot of challenges, such as balancing performance and cost, delivering IT services when on a budget, making sure applications perform consistently, and adhering to the Service Level Agreement and Quality of Service commitments.

On top of it all, businesses consider a challenge having in-house skills to manage the cloud.

