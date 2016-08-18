Google's appeal rejected in Russian antimonopoly case

Google is once again under pressure as a result of the way in which it bundles apps on its Android mobile platform.

The company had previously been involved in an antitrust dispute with the European Commission over the apps that are included on its mobile operating system. Now Google is facing a similar case in Russia.

Last week, the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) found that the company's apps, which are often pre-installed on Android devices by their manufacturers, made it difficult for other app developers to compete. The watchdog, then fined Google 438 million rubles or around $6.8 million for taking advantage of its power within the Android ecosystem.

Google has appealed the FAS's decision but a spokesperson from the Russian antitrust watchdog has revealed that a Russian appeals court has rejected the appeal. This news came after it was revealed that FAS and the company had been unsuccessful at settling the dispute out of court. Google may still be able to dispute the antitrust charges by filing a cassation appeal.

The company will have eight days to comply with the watchdog's original demands once the court has finalised its ruling. If Google fails to do this, it could face another fine in addition to the $6.8 million from FAS.

According to a spokeswoman from Google Russia, Google has not yet received the full text of the decision and will determine how to proceed once it does.

Image Credit: Asif Islam / Shutterstock