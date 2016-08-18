Legacy security hinders productivity, Okta says

Most organisations genuinely believe offering the best technology results in better business productivity. However, the ‘traditional on-premise security mindsets’ are in the way.

These are the results of a new survey by identity and device management for the cloud and mobile enterprise firm, Okta.

Polling 300 IT and security professionals, the report says that many organisations are at risk because they’re not adapting and upgrading their security tools. Almost two thirds (65 per cent) believe they’ll become victims of a cyber-attack in the next 12 months, unless they upgrade.

There are three key takeaways from the report:

Businesses aren’t sure if security is compromising productivity and agility, or enabling it

App usage visibility becomes limited

ROI is great on mobile, automation and cloud tech

“In order to be more productive, organisations worldwide are investing in cloud and mobile technologies, enabling their staff to work from virtually anywhere. But this isn’t enough to ensure true agility. As organizations become increasingly connected, the traditional idea of the enterprise network boundary is vanishing and businesses need to prioritise strong security,” said David Baker, Chief Security Officer at Okta. “To successfully navigate the new perimeter and avoid compromising on security and productivity, IT leaders need to adopt tools that span traditional company and network boundaries and enable agility across the organisation.”

Businesses need solutions which will enable both productivity and connectivity, the report concludes. That means making sure the data, for both employees and customers, doesn’t get breached.

Image Credit: Pavel Ignatov / Shutterstock