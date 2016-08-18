Microsoft and Intel to release joint spec for Windows Holographic

Microsoft and Intel are teaming up to create a PC capable of handling augmented reality solutions, as well as a head-mounted display for the new technology.

The news was unveiled by Microsoft’s executive vice president for Windows and Devices Group, Terry Myerson, in a blog post which you can read here.

Myerson also said the two companies are working with ‘several partners’ on the spec already, and plan to release the first version of the hardware during Windows Hardware Engineering Community (WinHEC) conference in Shenzhen in December.

Microsoft made another announcement – Windows 10 will be getting a new update next year, enabling mainstream PC to run Windows Holographic shell and associated mixed reality and universal Windows applications.

According to Myerson, Windows Holographic enables multi-tasking in mixed reality, blending 2D and 3D apps, while supporting a ‘broad range of six degrees of freedom devices’.

“Intel has been such an incredible partner of Microsoft for so long, it was an honour to be on stage with Brian Krzanich to discuss our work together on mixed reality,” Myerson explained in the blog post.

“I loved hearing about all the ways Intel is innovating in IoT, the cloud and new devices.”

Augmented reality, virtual reality, Internet of Things, Big Data and Cloud are among the great new technologies which are shaping the business world of tomorrow.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock