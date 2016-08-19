Demand for IT pros high, despite Brexit

Brexit isn't really shaking up the UK's tech industry, according to new figures from the Robert Walters UK Jobs Index.

The Index claims that tech jobs in the UK were up 15 per cent in July, compared to the month before. Experts have been stating that Brexit will create a 'climate of economic uncertainty', but it doesn't seem to have troubled this industry.

The report says that start-ups are playing a key role in this increase.

“In several major UK cities, particularly Birmingham and Manchester small tech start-ups have been responsible for driving demand for IT professionals for some time,” says Ahsan Iqbal, Associate Director at Robert Walters.

“While larger international firms are somewhat more hesitant to hire due to the potential impacts of Brexit, smaller and more agile employers are less likely to be affected and are keen to continue bringing top talent on board.”

“In particular, web designers and engineers, as well as developers with a background in digital and e-commerce are highly sought after.”

But it's not just start-ups, large, multinational companies are also driving the demand for IT professionals.

“With several major companies suffering high-profile data breaches in 2015 employers are continuing to make hiring top cyber security professionals a priority,” Iqbal continued.

“This provides these professionals with a degree of protection from the impact that economic uncertainty is having on other sectors. Cyber Security specialists who can demonstrate the ability to manage large scale projects, as well as technical knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Architecture are particularly sought after.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Sashkin