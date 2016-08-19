The recruitment challenge: How can technology help solve it?

There is no denying that tech has changed the way we live. For many people, the ability to order or book anything from dinner to a cab through an app on their smartphone has become the norm. The likes of Uber, Deliveroo and Airbnb have revolutionised these consumer-facing industries.

It is perhaps unsurprising then, that this marketplace model is now extending to the B2B sector – and the recruitment and staffing industry in particular is going through a period of much-needed change.

Recruitment is a burden for companies of all sizes, but it is the smallest companies that often struggle the most. In a recent survey, Jobandtalent discovered that 67 per cent of SMEs in the UK don’t have a member of staff dedicated to finding and hiring talent. This causes problems with both finding the right candidates and then managing them once they are hired. More than one-in-five small business owners surveyed (22 per cent) take between two and five days to hire and “onboard” a candidate, including the process of registration, tax and insurance setup, reference checks, payroll registration and pension enrolment – all complex tasks which take business owners away from their core responsibilities.

Responding to this gap in the market, online job marketplaces have emerged, which offer big-data matching technology, in-app hiring and staff management to radically reduce the time to hire and take care of the administrative and HR burden that comes with finding, onboarding and managing staff.

New trends need new opportunities

Many consumers may be aware of the platforms that are available to find them the right job right now. But many small businesses are currently limiting their chances of finding the right candidate by sticking to tired recruitment methods. Print media may be declining, but 30 per cent of SME business owners are still posting adverts in newspapers when looking to fill a role.

Meanwhile, 55 per cent of SMEs rely on word of mouth to find a new team member, and many simply place a poster in their window. This has resulted in over 60 per cent of small companies hiring staff who have not worked out – they have either had to dismiss them, or the employee has left soon after joining. The recruitment industry is growing and evolving, and in order for a business owner to set their company apart from the others, it’s essential that they stay on top of emerging trends and opportunities.

The solution

Employers should look into the best technology offerings that support their business needs. There are a number of digital solutions for hiring that rely on data-driven insights to match job seekers to the right vacancies – a far cry from hoping that the right person happens to stumble across a ‘Hiring now’ poster, or be in earshot of a customer advocate.

Consumers are on their phones all day every day, making mobile the ideal platform to find and hire employees. And by embracing modern, mobile first recruitment tools and platforms, employers can be better placed than ever before to engage the right staff for their business.

James Peck, UK MD of Jobandtalent

Photo Credit: sokolovsky/Shutterstock