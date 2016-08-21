Bitcoin.org warns users ahead of suspected cyber attacks

Ahead of the upcoming release of Bitcoin Core, Bitcoin.org has warned users that the latest version of the client will likely be a target of state-sponsored cyber attackers.

The Bitcoin Core client is responsible for keeping the virtual currency decentralised and also ensures that only valid transactions are accepted. The group behind the client released a warning this week to let users know that there is 'reason to suspect' that the binaries being utilised in the latest release have a high potential of becoming targets of an attack.

The latest release of Bitcoin Core, version 0.13.0 also known as Segwit, has been designed around improving transaction efficiency and has been thoroughly tested to ensure its security. New features will also be included in the release which will reduce problems concerning unwanted third-party transaction malleability as well as the implementation of smart contracts that make use of Bitcoin.

State-sponsored cyberattacks though could still pose a problem to Bitcoin Core's security as they often have more resources at their disposal. Bitcoin.org has informed users that defending against these kinds of attacks will require additional help. The group offered further insight into its position against these more sophisticated attacks by confirming that it does not have the technical resources to defend against them.

In a security advisory, Bitcoin.org reached out to users of the virtual currency, saying: “We ask the Bitcoin community, and in particular the Chinese Bitcoin community to be extra vigilant when downloading binaries from our website.”

“In such a situation, not being careful before you download binaries, could cause you to lose all your coins. This malicious software might also cause your computer to participate in attacks against the Bitcoin network.

"We believe Chinese services such as pools and exchanges are most at risk here due to the origin of the attackers.”

Image Credit: Julia Tsokur / Shutterstock