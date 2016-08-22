Intel sees great opportunities in 5G

Intel will dip its fingers deep into the 5G honeypot, but it’s not targeting the network itself. Instead, it will focus on the back-end infrastructure supporting the technology, as this is where the company sees best opportunities for itself.

The company announced the move during the Intel Developer Forum (IDF), which took place late last week in San Francisco. As 5G will power much more than just mobile internet, Intel believes there will be a lot of room for its processors and data centres. After all, 5G will power millions of sensors, cars and internet of things devices.

“If you look at 5G, we view it as the age of the machines, and everything that enables a fully mobile, connected, intelligent society,” Computer Weekly cites Asha Keddy, vice-president in Intel's mobile and communications group and general manager of the company's standards and advanced technology team.

“We don’t know what the future will look like. If you look back to 2G networks, it was all about phones and voice, and then we started having the data revolution. By the time we were rolling out LTE [4G networks], we started requiring things that hadn’t been planned for when LTE was originally designed,” Keddy said.

5G (the fifth generation of mobile networks), is a mobile network solution which should be rolled out by 2020. Besides being faster, it will be able to support IoT devices, as well as broadcast-like services and lifeline communications.

Image source: Shutterstock/Nata-Lia