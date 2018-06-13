10 essential steps for preventing cyber attacks on your company

According to recent reports, many companies were victim to cybercrimes in 2017. Largely because of poor security measures that were taken by those corporations. Large enterprises face complex challenges in the market and in order to overcome such issues, they must come up with and implement plans and strategies to achieve security.

2018 has already proved to be much better than 2017, companies are investing more in security to protect their data and confidential information from hackers and other cyber threats.

Here are 10 steps through which you can increase the security of your business:

1. Identify the Threats

Basic threats like unauthorized access to your computer should be tackled immediately before you suffer any loss of information. Most companies contain very sensitive information which, if leaked, could be ruinous for the company. Hackers are always looking for opportunities to invade privacy and steal data that’s of crucial importance, so it’s better to take the necessary precautions to protect your company’s valuable information. Identify and deal with potential threats to your business before they cause harm.

2. Beware of Cybercrimes

Always be wary of cybercriminals, work like you expect an attack. This will allow you to ensure that your corporation is covered at all times with the necessary strategies and plans. Always keep records of which information is attractive for criminals and which is not. In addition to this, develop multiple strategies with proper risk assessments on a regular basis to ensure effective solutions should the need arise.

3. Keep an Eye on Employees

Employees are one of the key elements of the company because they have insights of the business and are privy to the operations. Keep employees motivated and discourage them from leaking out crucial information, try to make them more loyal to the company. In addition to this, keep a backup of all the messages that are exchanged between employees. Check on how they use passwords and keep these passwords safe from unauthorized personnel. You can use a Password Manager for generating and managing the passwords of your company.

4. Use Two-Factor Authentication

You can minimize the risk of getting hacked by using a two-factor authentication for your company. Encourage all employees to use two-factor authentication as it increases security by adding an additional step for accessing accounts. In this particular system, you have to enter a password plus you have to enter a code which is sent to your smartphone, something that only you have access to. This double authentication allows you to protect your data and discourages hackers from attacking.

5. Conduct Audits on a Regular Basis

When your company starts to grow, you eventually reach a point where you cannot compromise the security of your data and have to minimize the risk of getting hacked. For this specific purpose, you can have an audit performed by cybersecurity consultants who are experts at protecting your data. In addition to this, you can hire a full-time security officer who will be responsible for handling all security-related problems and ensure the safety of your business.

6. Ensure a Strong Sign-Off Policy

In order to keep your company safe and secure from online threats, you need to develop and implement a strong sign-off policy for all employees. This sign-off policy should ensure that the employees return laptops and mobile devices before they leave the premises. In addition to this, the email address that you use must be encrypted so information doesn’t leak and data remains confidential.

7. Protect the Important Data

Always protect the most sensitive information of your company. Data which is vulnerable and can be targeted by hackers should be protected first. Keep a check on how this crucial data storage is being accessed by staff and make sure that it cannot be accessed by anyone without authorization. Double check the procedures that you use to lock the data to ensure that it is safe and out of reach from intruders.

8. Carry Out Risk Assessments

Conduct cybersecurity risk assessments on a regular basis in order to mitigate the risks. There should be a separate department in your company that is dedicated to minimizing the risk of data loss. Risk Management is one of the key factors that contribute towards the growth of your company as it keeps the business safe from getting exposed to competitors who are always looking for insights. You can also hire a professional like a Cybercrime Consultant or Risk Mitigation Specialist, these are experts at protecting your company against threats and are known for producing positive results for your business.

9. Insure Your Company Against Cybercrime

There are many companies that offer insurance policies against cybercrimes and attackers. This can prove to be a good investment for your company as it covers all the risks and threats that arise because of hackers and viruses. Moreover, by covering your company for cybercrime, you will also have an idea about the damages that you can suffer and have an estimate of the level of the risk that your company is involved in.

10. Have In-Depth Knowledge About Risk Factors

The more knowledge you have about the risks involved in your business, the better security measures you will be able to take for your company. You have to understand the nature of your business and conduct research regarding all possible threats that might harm your corporation. Plan systematic audits for your company in order to keep your company clean from all sorts of viruses and build a detailed overview of the rules and regulations that all employees have to follow to ensure the safety of the business. After compiling the results of the audits, develop and implement security strategies accordingly in order to reduce the risks that you have identified.

Alex Tyler, IT Security Analyst at Cloud Storage

Image Credit: Jariyawat Thinsandee / Freepik