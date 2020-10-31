10 new features of ASP.NET 3.0

ASP.NET has just released its third iteration, ASP.NET 3.0. known for being one of the most versatile yet robust platforms, ASP.NET 3.0 surpasses its predecessors by a large margin. Detailed in this article is the list of features offered by ASP.NET 3.0 that help build highly advanced web and cloud applications.

1. Cross-platform feature set

ASP.NET 3.0 contains robust cross-platform capabilities across operating systems. ASP.NET 3.0 will have no issues running on Mac OS, Linux, or Unix. Developers can now seamlessly deploy new technologies like

Docker – A PaaS Container Platform

Microsoft's Azure – A Cloud Computing service used in testing, managing, and deploying applications

Kubernetes – A Container orchestration system for automating app deployment and management

Many more applications, such as the ones above, can be deployed using ASP.NET 3.0. The software development kit of ASP.NET 3.0 offers users with command-line tools instrumental in creating, compiling, building, and publishing applications on diverse Operating Systems.

2. Elevated performance

Benchmark scores have proved that the framework is suitable to handle over 1.15 million requests per second, which is more than 2300 percent of the previous version.

ASP.NET 3.0 provides increased performance levels as compared to previous iterations. Microsoft has ensured that the application's execution is superior when compared with other microservice technologies.

Key features like compression serialization, networking, and concurrency that are used widely when it comes to Web APIs run much faster on ASP.NET 3.0.

HTTP request size was not optimum previously and would usually range up to 30kb. With ASP.NET 3.0, the request size reduces to just 2kb which efficiently drives ASP.NET 3.0's elevated performance.

3. The unification of development models

Development models such as the MVC and Web API are the same in ASP.NET 3.0. This amalgamation of models is because they use a similar base class controller.

This feature of unification helps the controller in displaying the HTML view along with the Web Service. The MVC model also increases operation levels while creating APIs, thus easing the testing of the applications.

The framework also provides inbuilt support for a variety of data formats as well as content negotiation. This offers optimal representation for a given response across platforms including mobile devices and web browsers.

4. iHealthCheck & BeatPulse

The iHealthCheck Service of ASP.NET 3.0 is a diagnostic check which can be used to check the status of application components. The interface can run both as a backend service and a database.

The BeatPulse project can be used when there is zero availability of health check applications. The BeatPulse supports full compatibility with the latest Health Check APIs integrated by Microsoft, making it an effective method of carrying out health checks for multiple dependencies and systems.

ASP.NET 3.0 combines a fresh and novel architecture that is in sync with the dependency injection, which allows developers to create loosely coupled code. The features of modularity and flexibility that are offered by the framework are reliant on the dependency injection making it one of the most essential features of ASP.NET 3.0. Given that implementation of dependency injections are managed natively by the framework, developers need not worry anymore about utilizing third-party tools to achieve this goal.

6. SignalR Java Client

The SignalR Java Client is a library that has been developed by Microsoft, especially for the .NET framework. It enables the server code to transmit asynchronous notifications to the web applications located on the client's end. This SignalR Java client also consists of JavaScript components on both server and client-side.

The SignalR Java client allows developers to add functionalities and features to their applications in real-time. Since the serve side code pushes related content to respective clients, this real-time functionality becomes an essential feature.

Another advantage of SignalR is that it automatically selects the best transportation option as per availability in both the client and the server-side. Along with the Java Client added to ASP.NET 3.0, it also supports connection to the server of SignalR from Java codes, inclusive of Android Applications.

7. Self-hosted web applications

Another feature offered by the ASP.NET Core framework is that its applications do not require IIS (Internet Information Services). All of the web applications can be self-hosted or hosted on Nginx for distribution to Linux systems.

ASP.NET Core also provides the functionality of launching core applications independently on all platforms. In production systems, IIS, along with Nginx offers reverse proxies for self-hosted applications.

8. Forgery protection

When it comes to technology, security is one of the most important factors to prevent cyber-attacks. CSRF or Cross-Site Request Forgery Protection, offered by ASP.NET 3.0, is to protect users whose validated sessions are hijacked by performing an action that was not initiated by the source.

For e.g., A user has logged into her bank account, and while navigating has been taken to a completely different website altogether. If this website is able to POST on her bank website for transferring funds, then that would create a massive issue. Legitimate banking sessions might not require any authentication from the bank's end. CSRF protects the ASP.NET 3.0 against such attacks and thereby, stops acts of forgery.

9. Localization

ASP.NET 3.0 facilitates localization features set to essential points like dates, numbers, and the texts present in a user-facing web application.

10. Razor pages

Another unique aspect of ASP.NET 3.0 is the availability and appearance of Razor Pages. These pages make coding page-based scenarios a lot simpler and is a crucial advantage since ease of coding would increase productivity. These new pages allow the implementation of self-sufficient views of the controllers. This enables the creation of more development-related scenarios, making them almost effortless while giving the developer a birds-eye view of the application architecture.

What types of application can be built using ASP.NET 3.0

ASP.NET 3.0 provides excellent flexibility to leverage the benefits of its cross-platform nature, performance, and modern deployment options. It allows programmers to build their application of choice, be it Web, Desktop, Mobile, Cloud, Gaming, IoT, etc.

The following applications can be created using ASP.NET 3.0

Web Applications

Mobile applications

Desktop Applications

Cloud Applications

Internet of Things

Games

Conclusion

ASP.NET 3.0 provides users with enhanced performance, a great framework that is available for all, one that is indispensable in creating web and cloud applications in stride with the digital age of today.

Pratik Mistry, Senior business head, Radixweb