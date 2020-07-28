5 hosting factors that can affect the SEO of your website

Search engine optimization (SEO) is a catch-all term for the steps you can take to improve your website’s rankings on search engines. Most of your Internet traffic will come from searches performed on search engines like Google. When your website appears above your competitors on search engines for the products and services you supply, you can dominate the market.

Website owners, therefore, spend enormous amounts of time and money performing SEO on their websites. This can include creating relevant content, optimizing pages so they are easy for search engines to read, and building up the number of inbound links from authoritative websites. These things make your website appear more likely to answer the question a search engine user is posing in their search, so Google will place your website higher in search engine results.

Most SEO specialists believe that Google considers over 200 factors when deciding which websites to show for a search query. The web host you use is certainly one of these factors, and it’s one that is often overlooked. In this article, we discuss five ways a poor choice of web hosting company can negatively affect your search engine rankings.

The best web hosting services for your website

1. Slow website speed

If you choose a cheap website hosting company, then your website may load slowly for visitors. Apart from making for poor customer experiences, a slow website will be penalized by search engines, making your rankings in results drop. Google has specified that the time a website takes to load is an important factor it takes into account when deciding the order it lists sites on search engine results.

A good website host will have excellent networking infrastructure and won’t host too many websites on the same servers, helping to keep your website running fast. You also need to consider ways you can optimize your pages so they load as quickly as possible. This includes removing redundant scripts, compressing images, and stripping out third-party widgets you don’t use. Google Webmaster Tools can be used to diagnose and address the cause of website speed issues.

2. Website downtimes

Worse than a site that loads slowly is a site that doesn’t load at all. When your site is unavailable, it makes for a terrible customer experience and your potential buyers will simply go to your competitors.

If your website goes offline because of issues caused by the web host, you can be sure that search engines will take note. If your site is frequently unavailable, Google will flag it as unreliable and therefore unlikely to offer the excellent customer experience they try to promote. Your site will drop down the search engine rankings. If your website goes offline for an extended period, it will be dropped from search engine results completely.

When shopping around for a website hosting provider, note companies that guarantee a certain uptime percentage. The best website hosts will guarantee your website will be up 99.99% or even 100% of the time.

3. Database connection failures

If you’ve ever seen an Internal Server Error or Database Connection Failed message when you have tried to visit a website, this means the website is having problems accessing the files needed to display content to you. It could be a configuration error, but often it’s caused by a database being concurrently accessed by too many people. This can happen when an article or video has gone viral on social media and thousands of people are trying to view it at the same time.

Good hosting has safeguards to make sure servers don’t get overloaded. Files are cached on alternative servers and popular pages can be offloaded so that the number of connections to the database is reduced.

Upgrading to a virtual private server (VPS) or dedicated server is another way to increase reliability and durability. With a VPS, your website is allocated a set share of the web server’s resources, so if another website on the server experiences a rapid boost in traffic you won’t be affected. If you use a dedicated server, you’ll have the entire server to yourself.

4. Using shared hosting services with spammers

If you use shared hosting, it means your website will be on the same server as hundreds or thousands of other websites. If any of these other websites are run by spammers, scammers, or other nefarious types, the IP address may be flagged as malicious. Your website’s search engine rankings could drop like a rock if it’s considered to be in a bad neighborhood.

A good website hosting company will immediately kick spammers from their servers, minimizing the chance of this happening. If you’d like to check which websites you’re sharing an IP address with, you can use a reverse IP lookup service.

5. Incorrect TLD

Top-level domains (TLDs) are the parts of the domain that come after the dot (e.g. .com, .net, .org.) Though there have been attempts to popularize other TLDs like .co, most people still expect your website to have a .com TLD. Using other TLDs makes your website harder to remember and can cause a loss of traffic.

TLDs do affect Google search engine rankings, but not by too much. The TLD of a website is just one of the hundreds of ranking factors Google uses to rank websites, but using a .com TLD will help your SEO efforts because your website’s name is more memorable, making it easier for people to share with others.

If you are targeting a specific country, using a geographic suffix such as .co.uk is a reasonable alternative to .com, as Google will boost your website in local results.

Conclusion

Performing good SEO is of utmost importance to the success of an online business, but don’t overlook the effect website hosting has on your search engine rankings. A website that loads slowly, has frequent downtimes, or shares hosting services with known spammers will certainly appear lower in search engine results than it could do. Consider this when choosing website hosting services for your website. Allocate more of your budget to hosting so your SEO efforts are not compromised by poor infrastructure.