5 key considerations for finding your perfect remote support match

The challenge of finding the right technology solution for your business can be a bit like dating. Finding the right one can be quite a long and drawn out process with the chat up lines (sales pitch) from suitors, consultation process (dates), all the other phases and the multitude of options out there.

In dating, as with technology, it is always helpful to know what exactly you are looking for and your particular nuances, and to go through the process with this in mind. Otherwise, time, money and other resources could be wasted in pursuit of ‘the right one’.

This reasoning is just as applicable when it comes to finding the right remote support tool for your business. In an age when businesses and households are made up of a combination of connected and yet-to-be connected devices, the task of creating and supporting a consistent user and customer experiences is perhaps more challenging than ever. In most cases, there are clear differences in the experience of using a connected and a yet-to-be-connected device, and these differences often impact loyalty and customer retention.

A recent report suggested that 82 per cent of customers will stop doing business with a brand following one bad experience. And a bad experience could be anything from the difficulty in setting up a new device to the length of time it takes to reach a customer service agent. This suggests that along with the increased challenge, the stakes are quite high and possibly higher than ever.

In working and talking with customers day in and day out, we’ve identified a set of criteria that help as a starting point for figuring out the right remote support solution for you. These are the questions to ask yourself before committing:

Does it do the job you need it to do?

When you consider the range of devices on the market today, businesses must be sure that support tools are well equipped with the required functionality. Also, it is easy to look at remote support as simply remote control, remote screen sharing and file transfer but there is a lot more to it than that. Capabilities such as quick diagnostics, task automation, video support, and easy integration with other systems can drastically improve your time to resolution.

For example, one of the UK’s leading provider of insurance for students and young professionals recently announced that it has reduced its time to resolution from a typical five-day turnaround down to 5-10 minutes as a result of adopting a mobile video support tool. Overall support costs were also reduced and customer satisfaction was increased.

Is the remote support tool easy to use?

No matter how effective the tool is, users will always feel reluctant to use the tool if it is difficult to use. For a remote support tool to truly add value, it must first of all be easy to use for both the support agent and the end user. An easy-to-use tool helps the agent to perform their function more efficiently. It also improves customer satisfaction and loyalty, especially if the end user can choose the communication channel, can quickly connect and stay connected with an agent, and can step away and let the agent do most of the work.

Can I personalise the solution?

The ability to put your own personal touch on a business tool is very important. All business tools, remote support tools included, should consistently reflect a brand’s identity. Apart from creating awareness, building loyalty and increasing customer retention, it also avoids confusing customers.

Is it secure?

Security is always an important concern for business, especially in industries such as healthcare and financial services where some measure are mandated by law. Also, because remote support tools enable access to networked devices that often harbour proprietary applications and confidential data, understanding the security infrastructure is even more important.

The issue of security also comes up when it comes to collecting and analysing data, which are subject to separate regulations in different regions. According to Paddy Srinivasan, general manager at Xively by LogMeIn, “unclear privacy guidelines make it hard to apply analytics across a larger data set and the complexity and volume of devices makes it difficult to ensure security is tight across the device, the app, the infrastructure, etc.”

Can the solution grow with my business?

This is basically a question of scalability. The technology you invest in must be able to grow in line with your business and process increased activity from agents and users with the same level of performance. Before investing in a solution, businesses must decide whether or not the tool has the capacity to handle the increased level of activity to be expected with business growth.

This list might look like the equivalent of a picky singleton’s checklist but there is a lot of value in this approach. Just like dating, not every option will tick every box and some of these concerns might not be entirely relevant to what you are looking for. However, you will be in a great place to make an informed decision when you have to.

The key is to know what you’re looking for and to get out there and find it. This will put you in a better position to get ‘the right one’ without wasting too much of your time and other resources.

Peter Zeinoun, Director of Products, LogMeIn Rescue

Image source: Shutterstock/Igor Masin