5 ways to ensure data safety in a B2B customer support environment

The advent of the cloud and the proliferation of offsite resources and support options have benefited businesses of all types. It’s no longer necessary to make heavy investments in infrastructure or maintain a significant in-house IT asset maintenance team to keep vital systems up and running. That means companies can redirect capital funds and focus on their core competencies, relying on external support to keep systems online.

But it also means there are more endpoints than ever before to consider from a security standpoint, and that can cause sleepless nights for the teams charged with safeguarding data. These concerns apply to the cloud services most companies rely on as well as freelance resources that access company information in the course of their work. It also applies to the customer support platforms a growing number of firms, particularly Business to Business (B2B) companies, use to deliver customer service.

Every business is an IT company these days because of the extent to which virtually all businesses rely on technology to perform mission-critical tasks. And when a customer requests support from a B2B vendor, sensitive information is frequently transmitted and stored. For example, medical records organisations need to store private health information that is subject to HIPAA regulations within a ticketing system.

Serious risks

That’s a scenario that can pose risks for multiple parties, including patients whose records are being stored, the organisation that is requesting help and the business that is providing the support. This example underscores how critical it is to ensure that the B2B support platform and all other endpoints are secure. To mitigate these risks, it’s crucial to understand security goals.

Data security encompasses two issues: the need to protect data from being lost or corrupted, which can be accomplished by backups and disaster recovery plans, and the need to ensure that data is not hacked or otherwise compromised. To protect customer information, vendors may need the ability to encrypt “data at rest,” i.e., the data that’s sitting on a server, as well as “data in transit”, i.e., information that is in the process of being transmitted. In B2B customer support there are many layers of data transmitted and stored – from basic customer contact information received via phone or chat, to files attached to an email or ticket.

Companies that use B2B support platforms must ensure that partners can protect this vital information. Here are five aspects of using a customer support solution that businesses should assess to ensure adequate levels of protection for their data:

The nature of the data that is being stored: The first thing support professionals who are charged with ensuring data safety should do is gain a comprehensive understanding of the type of data that is being shared and stored via their customer support platform. Encryption systems are expensive to deploy and operate, and not every type of data requires a high level of security. But when support activities involve sensitive data such as credit card or health information, it is critical to ensure that the support platform vendor can store and transmit encrypted data. The vendor should be able to produce certifications and documentation that address specific data security needs.

Even 100-year-old businesses that sell machine parts often maintain an ecommerce page and interact with their customers electronically, so technology is critical to their business operations whether they identify themselves as a tech company or not. It makes sense for companies that provide support to their customers to use a customer support system, particularly if they serve other businesses and are focused on managing the entire customer relationship rather than just resolving individual tickets.

The right B2B customer support platform can give customer service agents access to the tools they need to quickly resolve issues. It can allow agents to leverage colleagues’ expertise to solve problems as a team. It can also provide customers with self-service options and deliver a robust knowledge base that can eliminate the need for many agent contacts.

But for companies that want to take advantage of all the benefits a B2B customer support platform has to offer, it’s crucial to evaluate prospective vendors’ security capabilities. These five tips can help support professionals assess vendors and make a decision that streamlines support operations while ensuring that vital data remains in safe hands.

Robert C. Johnson, serial entrepreneur, investor

Image source: Shutterstock/alexskopje