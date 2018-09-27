5G could lead to a four-day work week

The launch of 5G mobile connectivity might help us come closer to having a four-day work week, new research has predicted.

A new report from Intel and UK futurologist Dr Ian Pearson has highlighted how this new technology will improve on existing futuristic tech, freeing so much time that we might end up working a day less altogether.

The report focuses on a couple of key technologies: data centres, internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving, as well as all the tech enabling a virtual, remote office.

With the help of 5G, data centres will change, focusing on AI, memory and storage. The virtual office will become the norm with 5G, and IoT devices will become “more like a peripheral nervous system”.

“5G reliant IOT objects, devices and systems will become an essential technology crucial to staying competitive in business,” the report states, adding that when autonomous driving kicks in, we’ll be adding commute times to our four-day work week.

5G is still not available, although we might see commercial deployments before the end of the year. The United States will probably be the first country to offer commercial 5G, although other countries will not fall far behind.

Image Credit: Flex