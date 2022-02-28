Ideally, the best remote desktop software should provide value for money while offering the user fast, secure, and reliable remote connections. There should also be a strong suite of solutions that provide advanced reporting and enhance functionality, cross-platform support, and communication.

With over 2.5 billion installations, TeamViewer stands out as one of the best solutions for securely accessing and controlling devices remotely. Its top-notch security, remote access features, communication tools, file-sharing options, and deployment on multiple devices make it particularly useful for medium and large businesses.

However, concerns about its high pricing compared to other remote desktop software, sluggish performance on low-end devices, and slow transfer speeds for large files make people want to look for TeamViewer alternatives. If TeamViewer no longer suits your needs, consider one of the following options.

The 8 best TeamViewer alternatives

1. AnyDesk

AnyDesk has a minimalist homepage that makes it easy to navigate and download the software (Image credit: AnyDesk)

Remote desktop solution AnyDesk positions itself as better than TeamViewer, with greater stability, faster speeds, imperceptible latency, and superior overall performance. It offers self-hosted on-premise networks, meaning none of your communications will go through AnyDesk servers.

Managing your own server enhances your security by keeping your network private, giving you greater control and assurance about the safety of your data. Connections are protected with AES-256 encryption, and all sessions are encrypted from end to end.

AnyDesk is cheaper than TeamViewer and runs on all major platforms, including Windows, macOS, Raspberry PI, Android, Linux, and ChromeOS. It has a free web client for accessing devices remotely via a web browser and free usage on both Android and iOS.

Smartphones can all be accessed from a distance through mobile plugins. Its proprietary DeskRT video codec software compresses your videos for easier streaming, and creates more stable and lag-free functioning, even in areas with poor internet connectivity.

2. Zoho Assist

Zoho Assist’s quick sign-up process means you can start using the software quickly (Image credit: Zoho)

Cloud-based remote access software Zoho Assist establishes on-demand, web-based sessions to manage various devices and servers from a distance. Technicians can connect to desktops safely from anywhere in the world on a desktop or mobile phone to troubleshoot and resolve a customer’s IT problems.

File transfers can be initiated to securely send updates and software patches using SSL 256-bit AES encryption. Zoho Assist's Unattended Remote Access tool easily controls devices, performing functions like reboots and shutdowns with a single click, or re-establishing the session that was active before a reboot.

Remote workers can share their screens with their colleagues during meetings, and toggle between multiple monitors. Other features such as video chat and session recordings are available in the more expensive Enterprise subscription plan for Remote Support, and in the Professional subscription plan for Unattended Access.

Zoho Assist also offers a 15-day free trial to give users ample opportunity to test the best features for their business.

Zoho Assist offers specialized remote support and access plans, which are designed to streamline workflows. Its support plans start at $8 a month, and feature tools like remote printing and custom branding, which are ideal for support technicians and IT managers.



3. Splashtop

Splashtop offers free trials for new users to test the software before committing to a plan (Image credit: Splashtop)

Remote access and support software Splashtop enables companies to work seamlessly from home, or provide technical support to their customers. It offers robust security options using TLS and 256-bit AES encryption, device authentication, passwords, and 2FA.

Moreover, it seeks to provide zero-trust security, a comprehensive IT protection model that grants access only after verifying the identity of those trying to connect to the network or organization.

Splashtop users can remotely access devices on different desktop and mobile platforms such as Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Administrators can invite users, adjust access permissions, and set security settings for everyone. Remote employees can wake devices, reboot them, initiate and record sessions, print documents, and transfer files using the drag-and-drop feature. However, these features are only available on the more expensive subscriptions.

In comparison with TeamViewer, Splashtop subscribers get reliable, remote device control solutions at prices of up to 50% less a year.

4. Microsoft Remote Desktop

Microsoft Remote Desktop is available for free on most recent versions of Microsoft Windows (Image credit: Microsoft)

Recent versions of Microsoft Windows, from 8.1 and above, enable users to connect to and control a remote PC through the Remote Desktop Services (RDS) component. Users have to configure their devices first, and download the Microsoft Remote Desktop app to access their computers from anywhere.

The Microsoft Remote Desktop app can run on Linux, iOS, and Android to connect to a Windows device by logging in with a username and password. Users can access their remote desktops using various devices such as tablets, PCs, and smartphones. Once connected, they can use files, apps, and network resources on the remote PC.

While the Microsoft Remote Desktop tool is free to use, it does not have chat features, and users can only initiate one session at a time. Moreover, users can’t remotely connect to devices running the Microsoft Home software versions.

5. RealVNC Connect

RealVNC Connect is ideal for students who participate in remote learning, since subscribers pay per device and not per user (Image credit: RealVNC)

Virtual network computing (VNC) is a system that employs the Remote Frame Buffer (RFB) protocol to share desktops, and enable a device to remotely connect and control a computer. RealVNC Connect built upon this technology to create simple, yet powerful, fully-encrypted remote desktop software.

RealVNC Connect provides multi-platform support, MFA, and up to 256-bit AES end-to-end encryption. It is flexible in that users can either pre-install the software or connect to it on-demand. The software optimizes the network speed, and users can enjoy HD audio, fast streaming, and high-quality images. In addition, screen-sharing is very responsive, and users can chat and send files.

Unlike TeamViewer, subscribers pay per device and not per user. Because you can deliver access to thousands of users by paying for a few licensed servers, RealVNC Connect is an ideal software solution for students engaged in remote learning.

6. ConnectWise Control

ConnectWise Control offers solutions for individuals, IT professionals, help desk teams, and more (Image credit: ConnectWise)

ConnectWise Control is remote access software that offers fast and secure connections anytime, anywhere, and on any device. It is compatible with many operating systems and major browsers, and it is easy to configure and customize to enhance remote access management. Its security features include AES-256 encryption, 2FA, and user permission management tools.

ConnectWise Control's Access features provide silent, fast service and seamless endpoint device management, enabling customers to continue their work without disruption. It can integrate with more than 100 tools and extensions such as Outlook and Zendesk. The software also generates concise reports with actionable insights.

Its flexible plans give its users greater power by letting them choose the features they need, and enabling them to add more features as their businesses grow.

7. Chrome Remote Desktop

Google’s Chrome Remote Desktop enables you to securely access your computer or share your screen (Image credit: Google)

Google’s Chrome Remote Desktop enables users to remotely connect to their home or work computers, and share their screens with others. Users can securely access their desktops using their phones, tablets, or other computers to receive remote support or collaborate in real-time with colleagues.

It is built on Google's secure infrastructure, meaning users can access their devices safely. Users need to register and sign in to a Google account to access the remote desktop, and they must provide a PIN to connect to a device.

Chrome Remote Desktop is fast, free, and simple to use. It enables users to view files or run programs from anywhere and at any time. Users have to download the Chrome Remote Desktop app online and change the computer settings to give it access to their system. Mobile phone users can search and download the app on the Google Play Store.

The Chrome Remote Desktop app offers cross-platform support, and its minimalist features are not as resource-intensive as TeamViewer’s feature set.

8. ISL Online

ISL Online has an introductory video that lets you know what to expect from the software (Image credit: ISL Online)

Remote desktop support software ISL Online (Internet Services Layer) is geared toward IT technicians, enabling them to remotely access customers’ devices, collaborate with them through screen-sharing and chat features, troubleshoot issues with their computers or mobile phones, and resolve the issues in real-time.

The ISL Online system contains the technician’s interface (ISL Light), the end-user interface (ISL Online Client), and the cloud-based or on-premise server. ISL Online has multi-platform support, 256-bit AES encryption, 2FA, and self-hosting server solutions.

Technicians can install updates and new software, toggle between multiple monitors, transfer files, and remotely shut down or reboot devices. ISL Online also has automatic session recordings to monitor, document, and audit remote support.

Remote employees can also use the software for their teleworking needs, with administrators setting user permissions to access selected computers. The pricing options include pay-per-use, self-hosted, and multi-user license plans. On the other hand, TeamViewer’s pricing caters to up to 30 licensed users. In addition, unlike ISL Online, TeamViewer doesn’t offer a self-hosted server solution.

TeamViewer alternatives: Summary

Replacing the functionality, comprehensive feature set, and world-class security offered by TeamViewer can be challenging. Alternatives such as AnyDesk and Zoho Assist are considered some of the best remote desktop software solutions available on the market.

However, AnyDesk is the most likely and worthy replacement for TeamViewer, due to its reliable and innovative solutions for remote access, remote technical support, and efficient remote work and collaboration tools.

