8 effective ways to improve your company's desktop management

In the existing fast paced era, it has become essential to adopt novel and advanced techniques which can facilitate your company towards success. Organizations are mounting by the day in their magnitude of activities and with growth comes the responsibility of managing that growth. An array of workstations exist within a corporate environment and managing those desktops is important to improve the overall efficiency.

It is of exceeding prominence that ever desktop in a business environment is fully serviceable and up-to-date with the latest software for seamless functionality. Let us take into account some important steps which can ensure better desktop management which when properly implemented can set your company up for a successful journey.

1. Know your resources

A company’s resources and workforce is often geographically spread over a large area and thus it becomes difficult to account for all your resources. A number of companies are not even aware of the total number of computers they own and this unknowingly directly effects your efficiency. If you don’t know your resources then the unaccounted ones can even be used for illegal practices. Just knowing the number of devices isn’t sufficient enough though, you also need to be aware of the types of machines that your company possesses and what the stated purpose behind all those machines is. More often than not you might be able to identify some unused machines which can be allocated elsewhere to increase productivity. You can opt for a number of asset management tools to facilitate you in this task including Asset Panda and GoCodes.

2. Incorporate remote management techniques

It is quite natural in a corporate environment for issues related to machine software/hardware to arise. But considering that you might have a larger setup, it becomes increasingly difficult for personnel to go from desktop to desktop in order to resolve those queries. Therefore remote desktop management is a must use utility in the modern world. A number of software such as ConnectWise Control and TeamViewer are available which let you control all the connected desktops from a dedicated workplace. Your tech team can monitor and even predict major problems from occurring beforehand which might cause significant damage to your company by hindering work during important hours.

3. Keep a check of your helpdesk queries

Helpdesk should be placed at a visible spot on the workstations responsible for managing the rest of the desktops in a company’s environment. Be vigilant in solving various queries and addressing them timely not only saves time but also keeps the personnel happy. Advanced helpdesk software allow the workforce to put in their own tickets related to problems they might come across. Helpdesk also allows you to observe trends to follow which can improve the overall structure of your desktop management.

4. Standardization isn’t a necessity

Old school thinking emphasized on having a standard set of software installed on every desktop in a work environment. But times have changed and the software used by one team might be virtually useless to another team working in a corporate environment. A good practice is to designate certain software per teams rather than the entire organization. This not only saves resources for your company but also saves time which would otherwise be required in installing and managing those programs over the course of time. Some individuals might have added tasks or requirements as well in accordance with their nature of work and allowing them flexibility in choosing software is important.

For instance, if you have a team of content writers working from home environments, allowing them access to something like Comcast triple play package would be quite useful as it would directly allow them to stay updated on the most recent media trends and also allow them to stay in communication with the rest of the teams. The risks related with those software should definitely be taken into account and only trusted programs should be allowed as a measure to safeguard the company as a whole.

5. Communication is the key

For any desktop management environment to become successful, proper and timely communication is the key. You need to prompt the employees before installing a software or a system update so that they may prepare for that beforehand and don’t end up losing important data. The same goes if your want to run a maintenance. Scheduled tasks are easy to handle for your management team as well. You need to communicate with them the latest techniques and solutions related to desktop management and related software so that they stay up-to-date and ever ready to tackle any problem that comes their way.

6. Urge employees to share knowledge

Making the most out of the implemented system environment is what differentiates average companies from good companies. Once you have a proper desktop management system installed, you can use it for various activities between your workforces. One such activity is sharing knowledge and ideas with their fellow teams and colleagues. This not only instills confidence in them but also allows their ideas to become realizations as value input can polish something vague into something concrete. They can also share ideas regarding what added features might be useful in their desktop management environment which would help the company as a whole.

7. Run live trials before implementation

Before implementing a new technique within your organization, make sure that you have trialed and tested it for your environment. What works in one organization wouldn’t necessarily work in another environment. Certain metrics such as Windows or Mac OS version might be different in your environment and these might cause hindrances in adopted the new software. So it is better than you have tested something for your workforce before taking the risk of letting the entire company suffer over an incompatible installation.

8. Adopt automation techniques to save time

The modern era is based on automation of various techniques and software for seamless functionality. You should employ applications within your environment which either have constant technical support, handling any arising problems or those applications which can run their own diagnostics and repair themselves. System Management Software from Microsoft is one such software which can help you in this regard. Your work personnel will no longer have to make helpdesk calls every time a software malfunctions and your company can save a lot of hassle this way.

Following these suggestions would definitely ensure a better control over your company’s workstations and allows you to perform seamless management of the connected desktops as well. Remember to be open to change when needed as more advanced and improved techniques related to desktop management are being introduced every day to facilitate companies in their management operations.

Robert James, Content Writer at Comcast Xfinity

Image Credit: Louisehoffmann83 / Pixabay