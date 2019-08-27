A cloud shaped box: Five reasons why multi-cloud is not a fad

The rise of multi-cloud technology can be likened to a defining period in rock music history. When grunge music first emerged in the 90s, with its eclectic combination of musical elements, including Punk Rock and Heavy Metal it transformed the world of rock forever. The rise of multi-cloud can in many ways be compared to this underground music revolution, and recent research indicates that 86 per cent of the companies surveyed have or are in the middle of implementing a multi-cloud strategy.

Despite its prime being relatively short lived, grunge itself was never a fad - but an influential stepping stone in the music market that in turn evolved into many of the music genres we know today. Multi-cloud can be viewed in the same way; as progressive technologies continue to shape the future sounds of technology, it is clear that there is a parallel with hybrid, private and the expanding public cloud offerings.

Just as music subcultures like grunge have evolved to the needs of consumers, cloud has grown to adapt to the modern needs for agile networks. For example, on-device is giving way to cloud and in turn, to multi-cloud in today’s technology world. Over the past few years, many companies have adopted cloud services in order to drive innovation, whilst also enabling the business to showcase flexibility in order to remain competitive in today’s market.

Let’s take a look at five reasons why multi-cloud is not a fad.

#1 Multi-cloud is not expensive

There is much speculation that multi-cloud is an expensive option and therefore not sustainable, when in actual fact on a per GB basis, multi-cloud can be used to help companies reduce costs due to having greater leeway to shift data to the most cost efficient provider. There was some concern that a businesses aggregated buying power would be diluted in a multi-cloud model and whilst this may be the case initially, the cloud vendors will react to the fact that multi-cloud is becoming increasingly more popular and mainstream for businesses, and are likely to adapt their pricing to match their customers’ usage.

#2 Multi-cloud is for all sizes of company

It’s not surprising that many people think multi-cloud is only beneficial for large companies.

Although it is a natural evolution for large companies to move over to a multi-cloud, it isn’t uncommon for smaller companies to also make the move. A Multi-cloud model addresses the challenges that affect businesses of all sizes, and all companies can benefit from this approach by choosing providers that will best suit their requirements and support their needs sufficiently. Ongoing it is unlikely that a single provider could deliver the maximum support for all the services that a specific business requires to operate.

#3 Using Multi-cloud is secure

This popular myth comes from the fact that you would think a greater risk comes with the increasing intricacy of multiple cloud applications. However, this isn’t the case if they are managed correctly. As a matter of fact, multi-cloud can help companies be more secure and assist with containing and mitigating the risk of widespread security breaches and data loss. Efficient planning is required in order to achieve an effective security procedure, which may involve using additional tools and management platforms. Additionally, this may involve training for employees to fully understand how multi-cloud operates from a BAU and security/compliance perspective as well as the impact it can make.

#4 Multi-cloud is not the same as hybrid cloud

The terms multi-cloud and hybrid cloud typically get mixed up, with many considering them both to be the same as one another. However, multi-cloud is when a business adopts services using one or more cloud providers, compared to hybrid cloud which describes the amount of resources being managed, consisting of both public and private capability. Theoretically, each hybrid cloud environment is also a multi-cloud environment, due to it containing numerous clouds. However, that doesn’t mean every multi-cloud environment is a hybrid cloud environment. These differences are important due to it having a vital influence on the ways in which companies distribute workloads across the platforms. This can be linked to the similar perception people had of grunge music, where many believed that punk and heavy metal music were the same as grunge music. When in actual fact this is not the case.

#5 Multi-cloud can really improve flexibility

Although multi-cloud strategies may seem daunting, they can actually create a wide range of opportunities for companies. Multi-cloud allows companies to remain agile and drive the business forward, which is essential in this ever-changing business landscape. Businesses are able to be more creative through the deployment of a multi-cloud strategy as they can pick the right set of services that will fully optimise their needs and requirements. Not every cloud provider can be specialists in all areas of service, so having various providers who specialise in different areas can be really beneficial.

These five points are reasons why multi-cloud is not a fad and how it is a technology that is here to stay for the foreseeable future. By understanding the technology properly and the benefits it holds, businesses can fully optimise the opportunities it comes with. Much like grunge music, multi-cloud is transforming the way both individuals and businesses operate and the way it achieves success with the same progressive approach. By understanding the technology, businesses are able to implement training workshops for their employees and staff to get to grips with this increasingly popular technology, shaping the next generation of networking.

Chris Gilmour, CTO, Axians