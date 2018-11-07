AI and cybersecurity roles to dominate new hires in 2019

Almost half of IT professionals in Europe will be switching jobs next year, according to new figures from Spiceworks. Most of them will be looking to earn more, while some consider leaving the IT field altogether. At the moment, the median salary for IT professionals in Europe is €55,000.

It’s not all about money, too. Out of those looking for new work, more than half (51 per cent) are looking for places where they can advance their IT skills, and 37 per cent are looking for a better work – life balance.

IT pros won’t have a hard time finding work, though, as 32 per cent of organisations in the region are planning on increasing their staff next year.

According to the report, cyber security, infrastructure hardware, end-user hardware, networking solutions and software deployment are the top five skills organisations are looking for.

“Overall, the job outlook looks promising for IT professionals in 2019,” said Peter Tsai, senior technology analyst at Spiceworks. “As a result, many tech professionals are polishing up their resumes in hopes of landing a position that offers a more competitive salary or an opportunity to advance their skills. At the same time, many organisations in Europe are eager to find employees with the right expertise to help upgrade their outdated infrastructure and stay compliant with GDPR.”

The report is based on a poll of 780 respondents from North America and Europe. You can find the full report on this link.

