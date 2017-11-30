Amazon reveals range of new AI-powered cloud tools

AI took centre stage at Amazon Web Services' re:Invent conference in Las Vegas with AWS CEO Andy Jassy announcing a number of new tools and services aimed at making artificial intelligence accessible to everyone, especially developers and scientists.

Of the tools announced, these are a few that will enable Amazon to keep up with its cloud rivals Google and Microsoft in the AI space:

Amazon Rekognition Video is a tool designed to help recognise and track people in real-time video feeds.

Amazon Transcribe will use AI to convert audio recordings into text files.

Amazon Comprehend is able to analyse text and provide information on it such as language, sentiment and the service can also extract key phrases.

Amazon Translate is a real-time language translation tool that uses machine learning to translate text in a more natural and understandable way.

AWS also announced its new SageMaker service to aid developers in deploying AI models as well as an AI-powered camera called DeepLens. However, this new camera differs from Google's AI camera, Google Clips by targeting developers instead of consumers. Using DeepLens, businesses will be able to develop and test vision-based AI functions at a faster pace.

The race to bring AI to businesses and consumers in a meaningful way is certainly off to a great start and today's announcements show that Amazon is a serious contender.

