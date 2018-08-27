App developers, are you facing untold pressure to deliver ‘best in the market’? here’s the solution

Mobility has transformed each and every aspect of human existence today. With more and more people relying on mobile apps for basic needs such as shopping, banking, entertainment, maintaining health and fitness, competition on the app stores has grown fierce than ever. Therefore, offering something extra is the only way left in order to stay cut above in the mobile arena.

Here comes Artificial Intelligence to the rescue. By now I assume that you have probably come across the concept artificial intelligence (AI) and how it's gearing up to be the next big thing across the globe. The technology has successfully opened a whole new door and redefined the concept of human-machine interaction. Now have you ever come across the term intelligent app?

As the name implies, intelligent apps are the ones that clearly understand the “why” behind “what”. Data analysis and machine learning are popularly known as the cornerstone of the intelligent app ecosystem. Of course, it’s a new breed of apps primarily created as the stepping stone towards human-machine-interaction. The AI ecosystem allows humans to interact with machines/ computers and increase their efficiency to understand us. It offers these features but isn’t limited to:

Study user content and preferences and predicting what they need

Depend on AI to make more informed decisions

Proactively respond on behalf of the user

Automate tasks using the if/then commands

Communicate on your behalf by predicting what you want to say and with whom you want to communicate

Life becomes pretty easy by when we are able to predict the actions and save your customers from the long multi-step process execution route

It can act as a personal assistant by doing necessary things at the right time without bothering you with notifications

This is how mobile AI will transform businesses

Incorporating AI in mobile app development has simply resulted in lots and lots of developers jumping on the bandwagon to cash in on this lucrative field. Although the opportunity has just kicked in recently, one requires to spend more and more time thinking in terms of how to collect, sort and store the data that their applications gather. After this, they can feed it into machine learning algorithms that do not change.

Don’t forget to add that personal touch, with AI effectively taking hold in a variety of industries- eBay, Amazon and other giants in the retail industry have already proved the success of bringing mobile apps featuring Artificial Intelligence. Data is the lifeblood of any business so there is no scope of lagging behind due to technical constraints. Try leveraging the data collecting via point-of-sale machines, online traffic, mobile devices, and more. These algorithms will successfully help in finding trends, adjusting apps in order to create a richer contextual and personalised experience.

For example- Starbucks has come up with “My Starbucks Barista” – An AI-powered mobile app that allows users to tell the app what they crave for and the app itself places the order. Another common example is Amazon Alexa. Being a voice-controlled digital home assistance, it allows end users to take control of regular chores of the user automatically.

Next, AI offers a better predictive reply. For those who have no idea, predictive reply is the communication between a user and the device where AI itself understands the message and responds precisely. For example, Google’s Gmail app offered the new feature of Smart Reply by using artificial neural networks to send appropriate responses to the email messages. The feature analysis all the emails and recommends quick, small size messages that you may want to send.

Another major factor includes the biggest impact of AI on social media. In the upcoming years, a severe rise will be seen in real-time personalised content targeting with the aim of creating increased sales opportunities. And this seems to be pretty obvious as AI can make the most out of effective behavioural targeting methodologies.

Security, fortunately, AI as a technology powers a bunch of fraud detection tools which enable businesses to protect against sophisticated fraud schemes by leveraging automation, machine learning engines, natural language processing, speech and video recognition, to name a few. For better security, one can integrate AI with other emerging technologies such as IoT and Blockchain. This will help fuel an explosion in innovation and consumer adoption.

Last but certainly not the least, with the help of machine learning algorithms it becomes pretty much easy to predict future trading decisions. Keep tracking the patterns on the regular basis and one can easily create full-proof strategies like never before. In addition to the decision-making process, AI aids well when it comes to business consolidate and integrate their business processes. When combined with enterprise resource planning solutions (ERP), it is able to take the fragmented working parts and combine them into a functioning whole by testing and analysing each piece of information. As a result, you will receive more efficiency, productivity, and revenue.

AI, a lifesaver in the world of app development

There has been observed an immense growth in businesses and user engagement, all thanks to AI technology used in mobile apps. However, there are certain devices/apps featuring a fixed algorithm and do not adjust on the basis of the user’s observed behaviour. While for others, here I would like to mention certain pointers that will guide you in overcoming such obstacles.

The technology successfully collects and stores data from the user by analysing the performance and usage pattern of the app.

Demographics such as user’s location, contacts as well as behaviour on the daily basis, considered by AI allows the app to serve the user in the best possible manner.

Over the past few years, it has been playing a significant role in the world of app development. Right from Siri to now empowering growth with its strong presence in app development. The technology has a long way to go!

Wrap it up

AI is not the easiest path to take, but it can quickly prove rewarding. Bear in mind that these forces are trajectories, but not exact destinies. They offer no predictions of where you arrive. They only tell you that you are inevitably headed in their directions. Let’s go!

Vikash Kumar, Online Marketing Manager, Tatvasoft.com.au

Image Credit: Enzozo / Shutterstock