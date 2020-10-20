App resiliency: A hop from legacy to cloud platform

A resilient app is modeled in such a way that it proceeds to operate in spite of occurrence of system’s resource failure. Versatility requires improved resource and service arrangement at all the stages of the infrastructure. Cloud native is an application model of time saving and profit generating competitive environment. Numerous organizations have lifted and moved their applications from data centers to cloud infrastructure-based data storage, they have new network topology of cloud and better security infrastructure.

Developing and maintaining strong applications is difficult and distributed applications are its real examples, where an app has to maintain multiple stages of infrastructure, complex networking and hundreds and thousands of services. Failures may occur hence a continuous process of upgrading the resilience of the app should continue. With cautious arrangements, one can improve the capacity of the application to execute even in the time of failure.

How to test the failure

To test the failure is a heavy task and it’s very troublesome to propose and execute the test. Hence, to overcome that and to provide continuous resilience, the merger of cloud computing and chaos engineering is proposed. These two innovative technologies meet up to make a more productized result which is tested more often in short duration and make it certain that it will work when it's required. Amazon Web Services is also modeled upon a disaster recovery service called CloudEndure, which persistently imitates application instances and databases over the cloud region.

Variation is the major concern after shifting to cloud

A question arises on the variation adaptation by recovery enterprises when a complete project lifted and shifted on the cloud. Thousands of applications execute with hundred thousand of services at the same time makes it complex hence failures are bound to happen. The dependency on the platform is the proper architecture of application as well. Industrial apps shifted to cloud platforms. Companies like SAP, Oracle, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, etc have their applications executing over cloud. According to these organizations, everything here is about the capacities to backup and recover from an application's perspective. New applications are designed again from the beginning from the applications perspective.

Cloud offers a global infrastructure for various applications

Cloud provides a resilient global infrastructure for the apps. Modern cloud apps are being built using containers and Kubernetes benefitting quicker app response, efficient in scaling and descaling and an efficient infrastructure utilization.

App resiliency is mandatory to overcome system failure

The need of Application Resiliency is the need of the hour. What could cause a system failure? There are several reasons. The resources are thoroughly bound with the resources that even a lone terrible deployment could cut down the whole application. Failure of Cloud services irrespective of any dependency causes the failure. Maintenance of the environment, or infrastructure could damage the applications. Ransomware attacks disturb business administration which is hard to withstand. Huge application interruption from a complete cloud region failure causes the system failure.

Shared responsibility model of cloud allows quick backup and recovery

Cloud’s shared responsibility model helps to backup and test the recoveries quickly under such circumstances. The model has split the responsibilities of the cloud provider and the customer (client executive). The responsibilities to be covered by the customer are app implementation, configuration and operations, app availability resiliency (i.e backup and recovery) to be done at the client’s end and finally app security resiliency. The cloud provider responsibilities covers providing infrastructure whenever requested, security for the services provided and ease to API access.

The following disruptions results in aiming for achieving resiliency:

At the point when you lift and move your applications to the cloud which are currently running on the cloud platform.

Enterprises spoil more than 30 percent of the load on legacy backup and recovery.

Applications are unnecessary complex with backup agents; ample of manual cloud coding with no guarantee.

Backup systems protect around 12 percent of the cloud environment components.

Steps to achieve app resiliency

Continuously learning the app environment provides aids to the system. To achieve resiliency the environment should possess:

Unsupervised continuously learning system to verify app resilience. Forever incremental journaling of app environments. Instant application environment creation, rollback and recovery. Built-in versioning for cloud and container configuration. Automation based data lifecycle management. Automation based Infrastructure as code (IaC).

DevOps pipeline approach and its roles

In a code archive, you can exploit continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, with the goal that any progressions to your design can be consequently tried and conveyed. Here, you should look for a standardized DevOps model to achieve faster delivery of software functions that too at a higher scale. However, new cyber threats and consistently evolving regulatory related requirements combined with brand reputation create a huge pressure on IT leaders to protect the critical data of business and customers.

Despite this, the DevOps pipeline approach has a huge sense, as Oops and SRE i.e. Site Reliability Engineering teams will get a chance to optimize their systems to achieve service robustness and reliability by delivering innovative features. The inherent requirement of software reliability reduces the throughput of continuous delivery. This conundrum involves a huge challenge for almost every type of organization, who adopts DevOps practices at a huge scale today. The integration of Continuous Resilience with CI/CD as well as its extension protects against multitudes of disruptions related to software reliability. DevOps team thus can deploy innovative software confidently and do not cause any adverse effect to the systems’ resiliency.

Role of IaC to limit manual mistakes

By expelling manual steps from your foundation provisioning, IaC limits human mistakes and improves the consistency and reproducibility of your applications and conditions. Along these lines, embracing IaC builds the versatility of your applications.

Organizations have moved from policy-based automation of cloud security by upgrading it with a model dependent upon cloud tags without exerting any influence on production systems. Just add the tags related to an Assembly and it will be done for newly implemented virtual machines with those tags. In cases where scaling varies i.e if CI/CD pipeline add or delete virtual machines with tags as per the requirement of the system, the applications will consequently reflect the changes with no encouraging input from the clients.

Martin Moyers, business analyst, Zymr