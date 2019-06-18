Artificial intelligence: The game changer for businesses

One of the trendiest topics in the world right now – Artificial Intelligence. There is always much to debate about it. But what if we tell you that AI could become the next big game changer for your business future, sounds fantastic, no? It is relevant to say that the fruits of Artificial Intelligence are not yet fully explored; however, there is no denying it saying that it holds power to evolve businesses and work like never before.

The concept of AI has been revolving around since few recent years. Many companies have started adopting this technology with the products we utilise daily such as speech recognition etc. Besides technology, AI still has a lot to do in the field of retail and service industry. Companies and customers are still looking forward to what it might bring in the future. Let’s learn about how AI could become the game changer for businesses globally.

Many people are unsure about the relevance of AI in terms of business encounters; however businesses must remain in touch with it to be at the top of their game. But first we explore it, it’s essential to learn about the basics of Artificial Intelligence.

What is precisely artificial intelligence?

Artificial Intelligence can be defined as a mixture of technologies and concepts – meaning multiple things to people. From robots that imitate humans to facial recognition tools to machine learning that enhances our daily interaction. AI is all those techniques that allow computers to imitate human behaviour. In a business context, there are further two areas of artificial intelligence that are most applicable, such as Machine learning and Natural Language Processing.

Machine learning

A subset of AI techniques that uses statistical methods to enable machines to improve with experiences. It operates by examining large data and patterns to enhance the machine’s ability to result in predictions. For instance, your recent search and views about any movie will predict what movies you might enjoy.

Natural language processing

A subsidiary technology of AI that understands and responds to everyday conversational language such as Alexa, Google assistant, chatbot. Even features such as tone, details, and context can be interpreted.

These artistic and world-changing algorithms can be tremendously used in the business industry. The revolution of AI for your business could become the next big thing.

Use of artificial intelligence in today’s business world

Many customer-based businesses and companies have explored the core use of artificial intelligence as they are using it via their websites, i.e. live chats, etc. AI enables businesses to indulge a system of its own in working towards, many industries of Digital Banking, Financial services, digital marketing, online shopping, Online Investment, healthcare, etc. are already taking practical advantage of AI. AI can serve businesses in numerous aspects and helps to make businesses efficient and much more effective. Undoubtedly, AI can enhance your business management through multiple ways, check out some of the ways below:

Specific advertising

AI can be exceptionally beneficial for your advertising business revolution. The software can be utilised to pitch exactly your targeted audience while showing ads on their feed they might be interested in. Such as if a user searched wireless speakers, AI can be used to show them related ads that they might consider purchasing. In this regard, social media platforms are adequate to maintain customised news feeds.

Live customer support

Many companies are already using AI to provide customer support globally; each of us is now used to of interacting with live chatbots or customer representatives through such AI techniques. Many times whenever you call a customer support department, a robotic voice greets you. (Yep! We talking about that) Just like Alexa, Siri, Google assistant this software are programmed with predicted automated responded with the queries that might commonly occur.

Buying recommendations

AI is now being used in predicting future buying recommendations for consumers. The overall sales efforts can be enhanced and doubled by providing a customised shopping experience for people. Just like specifically targeted advertising, recommendations can be offered to customers that relate to them; this doubles the chances for a company that a customer will make the purchase.

As a conclusion, it is true that the changes of AI in the world of business are not yet fully explored however it does not mean that AI does not have what it takes to change the world. Research suggests that only a minimum per cent of AI is being utilised in today’s world – wonder what a game changer it could become in the coming years?

M. Al Nabeel, Researcher & Contributor, Forex Trading App

Image Credit: Geralt / Pixabay