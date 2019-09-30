As your modern business evolves, your website does too. Here’s why.

Operating a business in our digital age relies on embracing modern technologies, from the Internet of Things (IoT) to cloud platforms, as the norm in our everyday work life. At the same time, it’s important to not lose focus on the basics, like your website. The current digital landscape requires businesses to adapt to the demands of the modern working world, and continue to evolve services and solutions, in order to remain relevant.

Your website will grow and change but it must remain cohesive with your overall business offering and branding. After all, it’s your company website uniquely reflects your brand in today’s digital age.

This is because (first) impressions count. As a leading new domain for modern business, we work with a number of companies to help showcase their modern mindset. Deity is one example. The company provides software and platforms to design and build web apps, for a variety of industries: from blogs to marketplaces. Websites are arguably the most important customer touchpoint in today’s digital world. For this reason, Deity, meaning creator or goddess, created a short, impactful domain name. With Deity.Cloud it ensures its name stands out and is memorable.

With this in mind, let’s take a closer look at why website technology is playing an increasingly important role in operating a digital business.

Growing markets, evolving needs

Meeting the demands of fast-growing customer markets is a challenge faced by both start-ups and established businesses. Not only are markets such as India, Ethiopia and China quickly developing, certain industries like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and e-commerce are also growing rapidly. As a result, these markets and sectors are also the ones with a lot of business potential.

However, established businesses often encounter problems with legacy systems and are therefore struggling to swiftly develop technological solutions that will support the business in these fast-growing markets. Start-ups, on the other hand, might require these same tech solutions but make use of a completely different system. The answer to these kinds of challenges are fast-to-market tech solutions, which can take shape in different formats.

In our evolving digital world, a brand’s website is often the first interaction a customer has with the business. With an already limited attention-span, it is crucial that a website is easy to find, loads quickly and offers the right information and actions. Additionally, consumers increasingly interact with these websites on their phone, making their attention-span even shorter. This is why it’s more important than ever for websites to load quickly.

This is where the fast-to-market solutions come into play. Each company has individual goals for its website and therefore requires bespoke solutions. Companies such as Deity make this possible by offering scalable cloud platforms that lay at the heart of these websites. As a result, it’s possible for a business to build its own progressive web app (PWA), hosted on its website. A PWA is a web application that uses the latest web capabilities to deliver a native app-like experience. It can bring consistency between websites and native apps, allowing for both to be replaced by one solution.

This is particularly useful for e-commerce businesses. In the world of online shopping, it’s all about the conversion rate. A tedious user experience marked by slow loading speeds, multiple login pages and having to download a separate app will inevitably lead to a loss of sales. It is key to stay up to speed with industry trends such as personalised experiences, and mobile-first and mobile-only setups.

The cycle of innovation

Deity works with a lot of different markets and industries and is therefore exposed to a variety of upcoming website trends. One of them is the increasing uptake of mobile and online services by an older generation. While elderly people stand to truly benefit from being able to buy groceries without having to leave their home, many find the current process confusing with too many steps involved.

Deity’s e-commerce customers are becoming more aware of the elderly as a valuable market to tap into. As PWAs are making use of latest web capabilities, this technology is particularly suitable to use when developing apps and websites for this target group: simple to navigate, enabling a customer to make their desired purchase in no more than three steps.

Putting the respective customer at the core of business innovation is key to success. Thoroughly research and analyse your audience to ensure your website is designed in the most optimal way for engagement. Does your branding and domain name resonate with them? Many of .Cloud’s customers provide modern solutions for businesses, which is reflected by their website name. By combining a powerful keyword with an extension like .cloud, the result is a modern, memorable and bold digital identity.

As businesses and their websites continue to evolve and develop, challenger companies will continue to enter the market and compete for market share.

In a fast-paced and increasingly competitive space, branding is more important than ever. Your domain name is where it all starts, it’s the digital front door to your business. This is ultimately why Deity choose a smart and modern domain name like .cloud.

Mou Mukherjee, Head of Registry Services, .Cloud