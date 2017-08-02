Benefits of shared services centre

In our last couple of posts, we dealt with the definition of a Shared Services Model, and how it is a useful tool for businesses to use to improve efficiency and cut out waste. But you might be wondering whether these models also have any further benefits- and you’d be right! In fact, Shared Services Centres offer a whole host of advantages to companies, making them the smart choice for those who want to excel above the competition. From helping staff be clear on their key roles, to making it easier to decide on the best way forward to drive growth, shared services models are the key to unlocking your company’s full potential. In this article, we will take you through those benefits, to demonstrate just why Shared Services Centres could be the business solution you’ve been looking for.

A fully coordinated organisation

It’s a fact that businesses perform better when staff know exactly what it is that they are meant to be doing. When your company isn’t split up into more manageable chunks, then not only is it difficult for managers to coordinate the business, but employees can also be unclear on just what it is that they are supposed to focus their efforts on. By implementing a shared services model, your whole organisation will instead be divided into smaller teams, each with a clear role to play. While resources and technology will still be pooled between those who need it, this approach is a much more efficient business model than simply hoping that work will find its own way to the relevant department. When departments need to collaborate to complete a project, it’s also much clearer as to who they need to work with, cutting down on wasting time, and getting things sorted sooner.

It also makes it easier to standardise processes across your whole organisation, meaning not only are you operating to maximum efficiency, but customers also receive the same high quality experience, whichever department they deal with. This also makes training your staff much easier, too. Since they are all expected to work and act in the same way when dealing with customers, you won’t need to find a separate training course for each department. Instead, they can all go through the same training schemes, which will save your company both time and money.

Make the most of your staff’s talents

We’ve all heard the phrase “jack of all trades, master of none”, and that’s certainly true in the business world. There’s a reason why successful businesses will hire a specialist for one particular task, or outsource that task to a professional. Someone who focuses their skills on one key area will be able to do a much better job of it than someone who is also trying to juggle multiple tasks that have little to do with each other. In a Shared Services Centre, there is a definite culture of collaboration, where people are able to pool their skills to complete a project successfully. With the expertise and mindset to optimise your business model, and the skills to turn that model into a reality, shared services lets you get the most out of your staff, and group departments together based on how much they complement each other.

Freeing up time and resources

It simply doesn’t make sense to ask your corporate staff to take care of tasks that really should be handled by operational staff. However, it’s surprising how many companies do just that, wasting corporate time with red-tape tasks and distracting them from the important business of making sales and building up profits. By rethinking the way your organisation is structured, you will be able to ensure that everyone is only doing what they need to be doing, and keep your entire company pulling together in the right direction. The amount of time and resources which can be saved in this way is astonishing, and will likely result in a significant boost to your sales figures as a result.

Decision support

One of the areas where Shared Services Centres really excel is analytics. Instead of having an information overload, and never making the most of the data available to you, shared services makes it much easier to break that data down into manageable, actionable chunks. Each unit will know what it is that they are focusing on, and can then take those analytics and turn them into a real plan for the future. Managers can focus their attention on their departments, whereas executives can get a clear picture of just how the organisation as a whole is doing, instead of having to wade their way through a wealth of irrelevant data.

Greater flexibility

Since Shared Services can be sourced via numerous different delivery channels or geographic locations, they allow for a huge amount of flexibility. Whether you are using them to back up your main base of operations, or to expand into a whole new market on the other side of the world, Shared Services Centres are a great way of giving your organisation a little extra oomph, whatever you might need. They also help to foster a culture of collaboration- whereas one department might not be able to tackle a project completely on its own, they will know just who to reach out to in order to get the job done. In short, Shared Service Centres help your business adapt to any opportunities that might come your way- so they are an excellent way for any company to stay one step ahead of the competition.

Fatmir Hyseni, Marketing Manager, Kosbit

Image source: Shutterstock/everything possible