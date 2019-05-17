Biometric technology industry: Trend of innovation arrives, implementation for national security gains importance

Advances in biometric technology have transformed the conventional ways of identification and verification. Innovation has become a prime focal point for reducing the efforts of people with new ways for verification and ensuring the security. From voice biometric technology used for telephone banking to approval of new patent for Apple’s acoustic imaging system, innovation has gained traction with development of new ways for verification. Moreover, an airport in India will get face scanners that would eliminate the need to print a boarding pass. The Philippines government has acquired a fingerprint biometric technology for conducting elections in safe and fair manner. The market for biometric technology experienced a huge boost with the trend of innovation and deployment in security purposes. According to the research firm Allied Market Research, the global biometric technology market is expected to reach $10.72 billion by 2022. Following are some the recent activities that are shaping the industry:

Innovation in biometric technology to transform the conventional ways:

Innovation is at the centre of the biometric technology. Santander will launch the U.K.’s first telephone banking service that will work with the help of voice biometric technology and phone ID. This banking service would recognise users with the help of a unique biometric marker. The bank stated that this would make the telephone banking secure and phone identification simpler than before. Millions of customers of the bank will be benefited. The combination of Phone ID and Voice ID will free customers from entering personal ID or security numbers for completion of authentication. The initial process of enrolment involves repeating a short phrase to create a unique voice print. Customers need to call from the registered phone number to verify the identity. The service utilises more than 100 features from a human voice. Moreover, the technology is so advanced that it can detect if someone’s voice is played on a recorder. This will also prevent the fraud. Reza Attar-Zadeh, head of customer interactions at Santander UK, outlined that the new combination offers a seamless and simple way of authentication to customers along with offering the highest standards of security.

Apple and innovation have a bond since its foundation. The leading tech giant has received a patent for its alternative Touch ID fingerprint technology for authentication. The company reported that an acoustic imaging system has been used for authentication purpose. The system utilises one or more tomographic reconstruction techniques including diffraction, transmission, and others. It can also be used for capturing different characteristics from a user for biometric authentication from palm and other parts of the body. The same technology can also be utilised for gathering information about various physiological properties including heart rate, blood oxygenation, and respiration rate for health monitoring purposes.

Security at airports and elections:

Security is one of the prime objectives of any nation. To ensure security and safety of people of country, biometric technology has played a vital part over the past few decades. Different applications have found to ensure security. One of the most crucial places for deployment of biometric technology is airports. Along with ensuring security, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at Bengaluru, India will deploy a facial recognition technology by the third quarter of 2019. This will make KIA the first airport in the country to utilise the technology. This program will be conducted under the Digi Yatra programme by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson outlined that the Digi Yatra Biometric Boarding System (BBS) is progressing at the KIA. The trials were conducted at the end of March, the manufacturing process of hardware began after the successful testing, and the rollout of the service is expected to begin by Q3 of 2019. With implementation of this system, the passengers do not need to print their boarding pass. They need to pass through the security scanners equipped with an advanced biometric security system. This paperless self-boarding technology will be used in phase at airports of Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai once it is implemented at KIA.

Conducting election in the peaceful and fair manner is important for a country. The Philippines Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has acquired a fingerprint biometric voter verification system from Gemalto for the 2019 elections. This deal also involves Nextix as technology partners for development, implementation, and support of the system. There will be nearly 30,000 biometric tablets equipped with Voter Verification System. These systems would help authorities in verification of identity of voters through fingerprints. This would also help in reducing frauds and waiting times. COMELEC spokesperson Dir. James Jimenez outlined that Gemalto’s system would streamline the verification process along with offering convenience to citizens. Moreover, it will provide quality and confidentiality of data. This will also prevent citizens from voting multiple times with different identities.

Ashutosh Sable, Allied Market Research

Image Credit: Pasieka / Getty Images