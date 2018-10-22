Canary Wharf is the place to start first practical of 5G mobile technology by EE

2020 will be the year of 5G. With the rapidly evolving technology ecosystem, 5G has its focus beyond just better speed. 5G is an extension of the IoT ecosystem that will connect billions of devices in real time.

Amidst all this EE, a merger group of T-Mobile UK and Orange UK which is a division of BT Group now becomes the first ever 5G network mobile operator. In a trial launch of the 5G network, EE selected Canary Wharf as its trial site in the UK. Using the Huawei network equipment and its 3.4 GHz spectrum, EE is all set infrastructural to test the performance of 5G in real-life scenarios. EE recently acquired its 3.4GHz spectrum at the UK communications regulator auction and this is the first time it is being used in out of lab conditions.

Why Canary Wharf?

Canary Wharf became the choice of the trial as the average footfall in the area is around 150,000 people every day putting coverage demand and performance pressure on the network. As pioneers of 4G services in the UK, it is a big leap for EE that aims be the pioneer of offering 5G services across the globe.

The 5G technology lead at EE, Fotis Karonis said in an interview that rolling out testing of 5G services is a big milestone achievement for EE. Target users of the 5G network are both mobile users and the industries, which are looking forward to evolving as IoT giants.

With the wheels rolling EE is waiting for the Canary Wharf Live test to prove successful so that they can move to the next milestone. According to EE spokesperson, the infrastructure to introduce 10 5G hotspots in London is the second phase of the experiment. The launch of hotspots in London is expected to be somewhere around in October 2019.

Issues around EE

Analysts claim that the news is a strategic move by EE which is part of the BT Group as it is under probe by Ofcom to provide information about its substandard 3G and 4G networks to the users. The live-test of the 5G network that will be conducted at Montgomery Square in Canary Wharf by EE has sparked quite some excitement in the mobile user’s fraternity. This excitement will not impact the formal investigation that is being launched by British Telecom regulators for finding the causes behind the understated services to EE’s 3G and 4G service users.

Both EE and Vodafone have been put under the knife for their false claims about coverage in rural areas. While 5G services are still in the testing phase have hit the live test location for the first time, Motorola has announced the launch of Z3 with 5G support.

The fully connected world is awaiting you

As the 5G mobile networks are on the verge of hitting the roads, this fifth generation will lead to a fully connected world. With the increasing demands of data speed and increasing number of connected devices, the 4G network was putting limitations. But as per the stats, the 5G will be launched by 2020 and by 2025 around 25 billion devices will be connected using the 5G mobile network. 5G is an enhancement over 4G that will execute with changed cellular networks and added services of connecting Mobile TV HD, AR/VR, Robotics and automobiles.

Some of the changes we are about to witness as we move from 4G to 5G are:

Downloading Speed

The HD movie downloading speed is proclaimed to be less than 5 seconds. This is a huge leap of downloading speed over existing 4G network that offers a 100 times lower speed as compared to 5G services.

Interconnectivity

Emergency departments of hospitals and paramedics can get real-time data via videos and can connect to more devices like ambulances, drones and patient records so that before the patient reaches hospital all the data is ready to carry out the procedure.

Autonomous Vehicles

Travel efficiency is supposed to increase as 5G services offer connectivity to autonomous vehicles to stay in tight communication.

IoT

Manufacturing plants and industries can work in a coupled fashion to determine the faults in the system beforehand so that real-time productivity loss is controlled.

Security

Mobile wearables and traffic lights will be connected smartly over 5G services to offer security and safety.

Virtual reality and augmented reality

Virtual reality and augmented reality training environments can be created to train the freshers on a real operational ecosystem.

Market stats that will witness a shift with the introduction of 5G

5G is expected to bring a higher magnitude of improvement in the operational performance. This impact will be noticed as the capacity will be greater, latency will be lowered, mobility will be increased, and reliability and availability will increase.

4K TV sets

The count of 4K TV sets is expected to increase by 56 per cent by 2021. Talking about the exact count the 4K TV set figure what was around 85 Million in 2016 is expected to touch 663 Million within the next 2 years.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

Both the phases of reality are ready to become part of mainstream adoption. With the advent of 5G networks, we expect the adaption to increase by 20 folds from 2016 to 2021.

Connected Vehicles

In just a years’ time of launch of 5G services, the number of connected vehicles will scale up to a quarter billion. This will lead to better and safe automated driving and newer services while the vehicle is on the move.

IoT interface

The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) is limited due to slow internet connections. As 5G services become market ready the count of connected devices will reach a figure of 25 billion by the year 2025.

Mobile Technologies and Services

The economic contribution of Mobile technologies and services in 2017 has been $3.6 trillion which is expected to hike up to $4.6 trillion by 2022 with the introduction of 5G mobile network services.

What could be the possible disadvantages of 5G?

With lots of add 5G is coming to everyone with an added cost factor. It is not only the implementation and infrastructure cost, but many handheld devices would be discarded as they would not offer support to the adoption of 5G network. Overcrowding of the frequency range is another big disadvantage of the introduction of 5G as it will connect more devices, a constraint would be put on the channel.

What is the future of 5G?

With EE’s live test of 5G at Canary Wharf, adoption and availability of 5G are still in the phase of development. However, the lab results of the 5G network have been impressive enough which has encouraged mobile companies like Motorola and Verizon to start modulating devices and services to match up the 5G services.

Nokia, Motorola, Qualcomm, Samsung, Ericsson and EE’s parent company BT have been working on partnerships to welcome the 5G services with a ready to adopt ecosystem. While some organisations are focusing on hardware development, others are working to support the mobile carriers.

With EE being the first network providers to invest in the 5G rollout, its claims to rollout 5G in 2019 seem to be coming true as soon as the live-test in Canary Wharf’s at Montgomery Square deems itself to be a successful roll out of 5G mobile network.

Ashish Goyal, content strategist, Xtreem Solution

Image Credit: O2